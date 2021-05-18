Demons close regular season with split against Mandan

Bismarck coach Kurt Grensteiner's smile certainly did not match that of Mandan coach Mike Gustavsson after the two teams split a softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
And with good reason. With the West Region tournament on the horizon, Bismarck did not conclude the regular season on an upswing. After winning 14 straight games, the Demons fell 3-2 to Mandan at the Fort Lincoln softball field.
Mandan, meanwhile, has moved to within a game of .500 with nine wins in its last 11 games after a brutal start to the season.
Bismarck, which won the first game of the twin bill 14-2, finishes the regular season 23-5. Three of those games were blowout wins over Mandan.
The fourth game against the Braves appeared to be easy-peasy. Gustavsson sent Andi Borchers, who had surrendered 12 hits in the first game, back to the circle for another try.
But Borchers, a junior right-hander, had turned into a tigress in the 26-minuted interval between games.
She scattered eight hits, walked none and struck out five. The only damage the Demons inflicted on her was a pair of solo home runs by Paige Hanson. Hanson lined a round-tripper over the left field fence in the fourth inning and clouted a four-bagger to center field in the sixth.
Before Hanson found the range, Mandan owned a 3-0 lead, courtesy of a first-inning rally.
Piper Harris, the Mandan leadoff hitter, reached base to open the bottom of the first inning when her ground ball was bobbled by second baseman Ashlee Porter on a short hop.
On the next pitch, Sydney Gustavsson drilled a delivery by Macie Lemar over the left field fence. Borchers followed with a single and her courtesy runner, Savannah Gustavsson scored a manufactured run. Gustavsson stole second, moved over on a ground out and loped home on a single by Jenna Wandler.
That was all the help Borchers needed en route to her sixth win in 13 decisions.
The first game was a mercy rule-enforced five-inning romp for Bismarck. By the time Mandan scored in the fifth inning Bismarck had put 14 runs on the scoreboard.
Bismarck took an 8-0 lead in the top of the second. Winning pitcher Logan Gronberg got things going with a three-run home run and the Demons sent 11 batters to the plate. Sydney Gerving and Cameron Schmidt later added RBI singles and Hanson supplied a run-scoring double. Due to a crucial infield throwing error five of the runs were unearned.
Hanson drilled a three-run double as Bismarck added five more runs in the third. That gave the Demons more than enough ammunition for an early adjournment via the 10-run rule.
Gronberg, meanwhile, was lights-out in the circle. She didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning and struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced. All told she fanned 11 batters and walked two.
On the day, Hanson, a senior catcher-outfielder, went 5-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs. It was her first multiple-homer game of the spring.
"This is the best I've hit in a while," she said.
"I could see the ball well and I just had confidence at the plate," she added.
She was philosophical about the second-game loss.
"We could have played better than we did, but some things like that happen," she observed. "We'll have to come to practice and have a positive attitude."
With the split, Bismarck finished 14-4 in the region. Mandan improved to 8-10 in league play and 12-13 overall. The Braves play host to Century in non-regional action on Thursday in their regular-season finale.
Grensteiner said the split was hardly an ideal way to build momentum for the regional tournament.
"This didn't hurt us in the standings, but now we'll have to get on track mentally," he said. "That was sure a good softball game and they beat us. You've got to come out and compete and they wanted it more. ... They were mentally ready and I don't know if we were mentally ready."
Grensteiner said Borchers' turnaround between games was impressive.
"She pitched a good game. Some of it could be that she's learning us and we're not learning her," he said.
The regional tournament doesn't begin until May 27 in Minot. Grensteiner said that layoff can be an opportunity.
"We don't play for nine days and we really have to take advantage of that practice time. We've got to get better," he noted.
Mike Gustavsson said his team was ready to bare its fangs in the second game.
"Syd hit the ball out of the park (in the first inning) and hopefully that sparked something in us," he said.
"We've got to learn to finish games and it was good to see us finish. ... This was a good win for us," he added.
Mike Gustavsson said Mandan's ability to put some runs on the scoreboard late in the first game had an impact on the second game.
"We go out and make some noise (in the fifth inning of the first game) against the best pitcher in the WDA. We made some adjustments. We just choked up (on the bat) and put the ball in play," he said.