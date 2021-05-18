Demons close regular season with split against Mandan

On the day, Hanson, a senior catcher-outfielder, went 5-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs. It was her first multiple-homer game of the spring.

"This is the best I've hit in a while," she said.

"I could see the ball well and I just had confidence at the plate," she added.

She was philosophical about the second-game loss.

"We could have played better than we did, but some things like that happen," she observed. "We'll have to come to practice and have a positive attitude."

With the split, Bismarck finished 14-4 in the region. Mandan improved to 8-10 in league play and 12-13 overall. The Braves play host to Century in non-regional action on Thursday in their regular-season finale.

Grensteiner said the split was hardly an ideal way to build momentum for the regional tournament.

"This didn't hurt us in the standings, but now we'll have to get on track mentally," he said. "That was sure a good softball game and they beat us. You've got to come out and compete and they wanted it more. ... They were mentally ready and I don't know if we were mentally ready."

Grensteiner said Borchers' turnaround between games was impressive.