Demons, Braves meet again in tourney opener

Bismarck and Mandan will renew their rivalry in the postseason.

The Demons and Braves have played four times this spring, with both teams picking up a pair of wins.

On Thursday, they will square off in the quarterfinals of the West Region softball tournament at Sanford Sports Complex.

“We played them early in the season and we took two from them,” Demons coach Billy Schmidt said. “A couple of weeks ago, they took two from us. So I guess this is the rubber match.”

The Demons picked up a pair of wins in a non-counting doubleheader early on, with the Braves taking 2-0 and 12-8 decisions in the West Region counters.

Bismarck finished the regular season 14-7 and 10-6 in the West, finishing in a three-way tie for third in the league standings with Legacy and Jamestown. Mandan went 12-10 in the regular season, 8-8 in the league.

The Demons open the regional tournament as the No. 3 seed and the Braves the No. 6 seed.

Bismarck hopes to have senior standout Logan Gronberg back at full strength. Gronberg missed seven games late in the season with a back injury.

“Logan tells me she’s 100 percent,” Schmidt said. “We’ll see come Thursday. She’s swinging the bat pretty good again.”

Defending state champion Dickinson (27-1), the West Region regular-season champion and top-ranked team in Class A, is the heavy favorite this weekend. The Demons handed the Midgets their only conference setback.

“They’re the favorites. They have a pretty good team,” Schmidt said.

Dickinson takes on No. 8 seed Williston (7-16) at 11 a.m. in the opening quarterfinal on Thursday, followed by No. 4 Legacy (16-6) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (16-8) at 1 p.m., No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Century (9-16) at 3 p.m. and the Demons and Braves at 5 p.m.

The Demons, last year’s state runners-up, are looking to earn another trip to state in a balanced regional field.

“The girls’ confidence is there,” Schmidt said. “I think at the end of the season, everybody has sore arms or elbows or a twinge in the knee, but for the most part, we’re healthy and we’ll give it a go and hope for the best.”

Gronberg is the Demons’ top pitcher, but sophomore Brielle Wrangham has also been a key for BHS.

“She really stepped up when Logan was out,” Schmidt said. “She threw a one-hitter in Minot. Her confidence is up. She’s pitched well all season for us.”

The Demons can put runs on the board in a hurry as well, led by a strong top of the order in Cameron Schmidt, Sydney Gerving, Gronberg and Ashlee Potter.

“We’ve got a lot of speed and power combo girls who can do both,” Schmidt said. “Smart baserunners and their defense has been pretty spot-on for the most part this year.

“Cameron and Gerving at the top of the order have combined for 6-8 homers. With their speed, they have scored a lot of runs with Gronberg and Ashlee Potter hitting behind them.”

The Demons know they’ll have to play well to have success this weekend and extend the season.

“It’s fastpitch softball, so pitching, defense and timely hits are big,” Schmidt said. “When we get runners in scoring position, we have to get the big hits to get the runs in.”

