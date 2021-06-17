Century's only softball coach Ziegler steps down after 13 seasons

Kevin Ziegler has coached high school softball in Bismarck from the start.
Prior to coaching all 13 of Century High School's seasons, he came in on the ground floor when there was just one team in town -- the Bismarck Sparks -- and coached that team for two years.
Ziegler will now pass the lineup card to someone else after Century announced his resignation on Thursday.
"It was a tough decision. A lot of conversations and thought went into it. It definitely was not a spur of the moment thing," he said. "It's one of those things where you just know when it's time to step down and give it to someone young and see what they can do with the group."
Ziegler turned the Century program into one of the best in the state. In his 13 years, the Patriots posted a 275-114 record with 11 state tournament appearances, including a third-place finish in Mandan earlier this month.
Softball, in terms of teams and talent, has increased dramatically through the years.
"It's grown by leaps and bounds, it really has," Ziegler said. "When we started out, it was really difficult to find pitchers. That was a real trouble spot, and a lot of the girls had trouble just catching a fly ball. It wasn't even their fault. They were starting out in the eighth and ninth grade and that's pretty late.
"There's been tremendous growth to where now if you're not starting when you're in the third, fourth or fifth grade, it's going to be tough to develop the skills. We have a lot of girls now where softball is their primary sport, not their second or third. We have kids going on to play in college. The quality of the game just continues to get better and that's a credit to the kids."
Like all sports, it's no longer just a spring activity.
"Really, it's a 12-month job," Ziegler said. "I have some other things I'm looking forward to doing with the time off."
Ziegler, who will continue teaching chemistry at Century High, had been thinking about stepping down for the last couple of years, but didn't want it to end after the 2020 season was lost due to the pandemic. He leaves with nothing but positive memories.
"Everything has been good. I don't have any bad things to say about anything," he said. "We've had so many really good kids. Our assistant coaches have been terrific. It's been a lot of fun for a long time."
