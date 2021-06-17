Century's only softball coach Ziegler steps down after 13 seasons

Kevin Ziegler has coached high school softball in Bismarck from the start.

Prior to coaching all 13 of Century High School's seasons, he came in on the ground floor when there was just one team in town -- the Bismarck Sparks -- and coached that team for two years.

Ziegler will now pass the lineup card to someone else after Century announced his resignation on Thursday.

"It was a tough decision. A lot of conversations and thought went into it. It definitely was not a spur of the moment thing," he said. "It's one of those things where you just know when it's time to step down and give it to someone young and see what they can do with the group."

Ziegler turned the Century program into one of the best in the state. In his 13 years, the Patriots posted a 275-114 record with 11 state tournament appearances, including a third-place finish in Mandan earlier this month.

Softball, in terms of teams and talent, has increased dramatically through the years.