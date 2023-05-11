Century's hopes of earning a split of Thursday's doubleheader against Bismarck were all but dead.

The Demons were one strike away from sending the second game of the doubleheader at Sanford Sports Complex to the seventh inning with a 4-3 lead.

The Demons got the strike they needed. Until they didn't.

A wild pitch on strike three from reliever Brielle Wrangham to Century's Lexi Tollefson got away from catcher Bailey Kautzman, allowing tying runner Londyn White to come in to score.

"That's the way the ball bounces sometimes," Bismarck coach Billy Schmidt said. "You get that out, we go into the next inning ahead and we might win the game, we might not. It's a funny little game, that's why you play and run everything out.

"It was a ball in the dirt and kicked off our catcher's heel and it got away from her."

One batter later, Lexi and Cali Tollefson were each crossing the plate on a single by Alexis Wesson, giving the Patriots a 6-4 lead they would seal three batters later, earning a split with the Demons. Bismarck won the opener 5-3.

"We had some adjustments to make and the girls did just that," Century head coach Darby Krivoruchka said. "We had to sit back a bit to adjust to their pitcher and we had to work on our timing, and it made a difference in that inning."

Game 1 started strong offensively then settled into a defensive battle.

Century opened the scoring with all three of their runs in the bottom of the first, which Bismarck responded to by scoring all five of their runs across the second and third.

"That's the game-changer. A lot of times when that happens for us it's in one bad inning," Krivoruchka said. "We've been talking about that a lot in practice and game days of trying to stay level-headed the entire time and if we do make mistakes, we shake it off and get the next out."

Both teams threw up zeros after that. Bismarck starter Wrangham and Century starter Lexi Tollefson combined for nine straight scoreless half-innings.

Jersey Berg and Isabelle Forde did much of Bismarck's damage in game one, combining to go 3-for-6 with a triple, two walks, three runs scored and an RBI by Forde.

Wesson was Century's best hitter in game one, getting on base three times with a double and two walks and driving in two runs.

"Brielle pitched a really good game, and Jersey Berg took a few balls away in the hole on defense," Schmidt said. "The little things can change games like these. We got them in the first game, Century got them the second game."

While unable to wriggle out of a situation of her own making in Game 2, Wrangham was masterful at limiting damage for Bismarck in the opener.

Outside of the three-run first, Wrangham dealt with runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and sixth innings and did not allow a run. She racked up 11 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

"She didn't give up much and she rarely does," Schmidt said. "She reared back and threw some nice pitches and got some girls chasing. She's a warrior up there and battles all the time."

A similar pitching battle to shaped up in the finale. Starters Ashlyn Schumacher for Century and Josie Schell of Bismarck each allowed just a pair of runs through the first five innings.

Bismarck took a 4-2 lead on hits by Caitlyn Dannenfelzer and Wrangham and groundouts by Berg and Forde.

"Our hitting could have been a little better, we couldn't barrel anything up until the later innings," Schmidt said. "One of our eighth-graders pitched that second game and I thought she did a heck of a job."

"Since it's still the regular season, we still have two games at a time where we can make adjustments," Krivoruchka said. "But with the postseason coming up, we have to start switching our mindset to a one-game mindset, so I'm glad we're starting to figure things out sooner."

Fielding in general was a strong suit for the two teams. They combined for single errors in each game and each made good plays in the field to prevent more runs from scoring.

"Our defense has definitely come around, we've worked hard to minimize errors and mistakes," Krivoruchka said. "Every once in a while we do tend to put more pressure on ourselves than needed, but we're coming around."

Weather may favor the Demons over the Patriots this weekend.

Bismarck is scheduled to head East to play Grand Forks Red River, West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo North this weekend.

"We have some non-counters in Fargo," Schmidt said. "We'll see how those go. Then we have Williston next Tuesday, and they're right with us in the standings so they should be good games."

As for the Patriots, they are scheduled to head into the brunt of the spring storm bearing down on western North Dakota to play Watford City starting at noon Saturday.

"We have to act like we are going to Watford," Krivoruchka said. "Watford's still a younger program. Jolene's working on things out there with her girls, so our girls will get some reps. We'll maybe have some bench kids get out there to get ready for the postseason."