Century scores 15 runs to earn spot in West Region softball tournament

Century's softball team hasn't been able to hit its stride yet this season, but the Patriots might be finding it at the perfect time.

The Patriots found themselves in an unfamiliar situation Monday afternoon, a West Region play-in game, but the home team removed any doubt early about advancing.

The Patriots pounded out 16 hits in four innings and scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 15-1 win over Turtle Mountain at Sanford Sports Complex. First pitch was at 1:30 p.m., moved up two hours to avoid weather.

Century, now 9-16, faces second-seeded Minot (16-5) on Thursday in the third quarterfinal game of the West Region Tournament, which will be played at Sanford Sports Complex.

After an 0-10 start to the season, the Patriots have had much better results since, winning nine of their last 15 games.

"Honestly, it's been an up and down season for us, but I felt like we played with confidence today and we played well," said first-year head coach Darby Krivoruchka. "We hit the ball a lot better today than we did against (Turtle Mountain) last week when we won two games against them."

Senior Halle Mattern led the way for the Patriots. The Bismarck State College commit went 3-for-4 with three doubles. She also had four runs batted in.

After scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, Century surged to an 11-1 lead with six more in the bottom of the second.

Brooklyn Morris, headed to the University of North Dakota to play softball next season, tripled in the first inning. Morris, Delani Clarke and Grace Grimm each had two hits. Grimm also had three RBIs.

Pitcher Ashlyn Schumacher allowed a run in the first inning, but that was all.

"It took an inning or so to get warmed up, but she did well," Krivoruchka said. "She was able to hit her spots."

Morris, Century's leader in innings pitched (55), strikeouts (71) and batting average (.425), will get the ball in the opener against Minot on Thursday. The Patriots and Majettes played twice before the storm in April and both were close (7-3, 11-10) with Minot winning both.

Century enters the tournament in a rare spot -- underdog.

"I would definitely say Century is used to being in the middle of the pack or near the top," Krivoruchka said. "It's been an adjustment with a new coach and having a lot of young girls, but I think we've seen a lot of improvement.

"I feel like we're peaking at the right time and we're confident we can go into the tournament and play well."

Play begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday with top-seeded Dickinson (27-1) facing eighth-seeded Williston (7-16). Game 2 features Legacy (16-6) vs. Jamestown (16-8) in the 4-5 game. After Century takes on Minot, third-seeded Bismarck (14-7) and No. 6 Mandan (12-10) close the quarterfinals.

Century has victories over the Demons and Mandan recently, but winning two before you lose two this weekend will not be easy for any team.

"There's just a lot of good teams. Dickinson's had a great season. Legacy has really stepped up and got some big wins. Mandan has done the same," Krivoruchka said. "For us, we just need to continue to play together as team and remain positive. I think we'll be able to hang right in there and compete with everybody else."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.