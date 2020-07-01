Area Sports Scores: July 2

BASEBALL
MANDAN CHIEFS 17-12, ABERDEEN SMITTYS 6-7
At Aberdeen, S.D.
Chiefs 17, Aberdeen 6
Mandan;210;313;7;--;17;13;1
Aberdeen;200;004;0;--;6;7;3
Lucas Burgum, Avery Bogner (7) and Isaac Huettl; Nelson Moench, Niele Clemens (5), Stienwoldt (7), Austin Wajenn (7) and Matt Fiock, Charlie Olsen (7). W -- Burgum. L -- Moench. HR – None.
Highlights: Chiefs – Anthony Johnson 1-for-4, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Easton Andresen 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Huettl 2-for-3, double, 3 R; Cole Schmidt 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Blake Arenz 2-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-2, 3 R; Avery Bogner 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs. Aber – Macaffrey 3-for-4, R; Stienwoldt 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs.
Chiefs 12, Aberdeen 7
Mandan;000;309;0;--;12;9;3
Aberdeen;300;100;3;--;7;9;2
Stetson Kuntz, Cole Schmidt (5) and Ben Kleinknecht. Brock Martin, Tyler Hoffman (5) and Max Phen. W -- Schmidt. L -- Martin. HR – None.
Highlights: Chiefs -- Anthony Johnson 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Isaac Huettl 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Schmidt 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Blake Arenz 1-for-3, 2 R; Burgum 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 3 RBIs. Aber – Avery Balmoc 2-for-3, 2 R; Matt Fiock 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Phen 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Hunter Riggenberg 2-for-4, RBI.
MANDAN CHIEFS 6, FARGO STARS 5
(Tuesday, second game of doubleheader)
Fargo;101;000;3;--;5;8;3
Mandan;100;113;x;--;6;8;0
Colten Alme and Cooper Mattern; Ben Kleinknecht, Lucas Burgum (7) and Isaac Huettl. W -- Kleinknecht. L -- Alme. Save -- Burgum. HR -- None.
Highlights: F -- Kobe Senn 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Ben Ostlie 2-for-2, 2 R; Mattern 1-for-3, triple; Alme 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. M -- Anthony Johnson 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Huettl 2-for-3, 1 R; Garrett Froelich 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kleinknecht 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
NOTE: The Fargo Stars won the first game 10-0.
Records: Fargo Stars 2-4 statewide, 16-8 overall; Mandan Chiefs 2-7, 8-13.
BISMARCK REPS 21-7, WATFORD CITY 9-0
Reps 21, Watford City 9
Bismarck;025;770;--;21;11;4
Watford City;003;60x;--;9;6;5
Carter Klipfel, Ryan Keup (3) and Miles Stiefel; Jackson Dodds, Carson Voll (5), Carter Knutson (5), Fox Dodds (5), Judd Johnserud (6) and Kaynon Tschetter. W -- Klipfel. L -- Dodds. HR -- None.
Highlights: B -- Caden Fischer 2-for-2, 3 R, 6 RBIs; Lucas Schell 2-for-2, 4 R, 1 RBI; Klipfel 2-for-2, 4 R; Noah Riedinger 1-for-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Stiefel 1-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs. WC -- Tschetter 2-for-4, 2 R; Dodds 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; Ty Howe 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBIs.
Reps 7, Watford City 0
WC;000;000;0;--;0;3;4
Reps;102;031;x;--;7;6;1
Fox Dodds, Jason Hogue (6) and Judd Johnsrud; Preston Bartsch, Carson Motschenbacher (6) and Carter Kliopfel, Miles Stiefel (7). W-- Bartsch. L -- Dodds. HR – None.
Highlights: WC -- Dodds 1-for-3, double, Kanyon Tschetter 1-for-2, triple; Carter Knutson 1-for-2. Reps -- Klipfel 3 R; Ryan Keup 3-for-3, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4, R; Lucas Schell 1-for-2, RBI; Bartsch RBI, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SOs; Motschenbacher 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 10-0, Abra Auto Body & Glass 7-3, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 7-3, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Rolls 7-3, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 6-4, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 6-4, New Nest Realty, LLC 4-6, American Resurfacing, Inc. 4-6, Huhot 4-6, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 3-7, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 2-8, Elite Ag Solutions 0-10.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Starion Bank 8-2, Sweathogs 8-2, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 7-3, Applewood Homes 7-3, Big River Builders 6-4, Kramer Agency 6-4, Guaranteed Rate 6-4, Rock 30 Games 5-5, 701 Softball 5-5, Awest Security 2-8, Hit The Spot 0-10, Hometown Mudslingers 0-10.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 7-1, Bobcat of Mandan 6-2, Veracity Motors 5-1, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 5-3, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 5-3, tcf home loans 4-4, Borrowed Bucks/Naturdays 3-5, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 3-5, CRS 3-5, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 3-5, Slette Farms 2-4, Sports Page 1-7.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 7-1, Solidcore 7-1, Executive Limousine 6-2, Vertex Properties 5-3, Williquors 5-3, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 5-3, Bismarck Brewing 4-4, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 4-4, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 2-6, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 2-6, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 1-7, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 0-8.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Repaireableautos.com 6-2, Scared Hitless 6-2, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 6-2, Rec 5 5-3, Principal Financial 5-3, Railway Credit Union 5-3, Ground Control 4-4, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 3-5, 2 Vets Moving Co 2-6, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 2-6, OG Vets/Purple Socks 2-6, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 2-6.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 8-0, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 7-1, Dakota Mini Storage 6-2, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 4-4, Jones Physical Therapy 3-5, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 3-5, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-7, Mann Energy Services 0-8.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Rug Rat 7-1, Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 5-3, BEK Sports/3DSD 5-3, Precision Underground 5-3, Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 5-3, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 5-3, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 5-3, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 4-4, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 3-5, Pink It Forward 2-6, Wagner Financial 2-6, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-8.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 8-0, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 6-2, Superior Marine and Powersports 5-3, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 4-4, Huntington Homes 4-4, C4 Energy 3-5, Martens Attorney at Law 3-5, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 3-5, Terry M Richter State Farm 2-6, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 2-6.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Sickies Garage 6-2, Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 4-2, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 3-3, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 3-3, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 2-2, Racine Plumbing 3-5, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 2-4, Eide 1-3.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: BNC National Bank 7-1, STEP Wellness 7-1, Carpet World Softball 6-2, Legacy Law Firm 5-3, Starion Bank 4-4, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 4-4, The Painters 4-4, Legacy Moving 4-4, The Field Bar New Salem 4-4, Basin Electric 1-7, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 1-7, O’Brian’s/Coors 1-7.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Blink Eyewear 7-1, Bismarck Motor Motel 6-2, Trans Trash 5-3, ND Energy Services/Huhot 4-4, Badlands Environmental Consultants 4-4, Stage Stop 3-5, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 3-5, Leingang Home Center 0-8.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 8-2, Dakota Eye Institute 7-3, Bachmeier Fencing 7-3, Tap In Tavern 6-4, Fetzer Electric 5-5, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 3-7, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 2-8, Bismarck Moose #302 2-8.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 7-1, Simply Unique 6-2, Trans Trash 4-4, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 4-4, Missouri River Resources 2-6, GAST/Clark and Associates 1-7.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 8-0, 1st International/Moose 6-2, Heather Fried State Farm 5-3, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat Intentions 4-4, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 4-4, Valler Insurance 4-4, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 4-4, JLG Sharpline Painting 3-5, Old Town 1-7, Hometown Mudslingers 1-7.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 8-0, Sports Page 7-1, The Spur 6-2, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 5-3, Stadium Lodge 4-4, Pink Sox/Pony Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 1-7, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 1-7, BisMan Peaches/Harris Law 0-8.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 8-0, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 7-1, Apple Rush 6-2, The Last Call Bar 5-3, Corral Bar/Ramada 4-4, O’Brian’s Sports Tavern 3-5, Stage Stop 2-6, Buffalo Wings & Rings 2-6, Capital City Construction 2-6, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 1-7.
PIONEER LEAGUE: The Field 8-0, Fanta Farms 6-2, Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 6-2, American Family/Rusted Rail 4-4, Elbow Room 3-3, Sniper 2-4, Midway Tavern 2-4, Salter Farms 1-7, Heinle Farms 0-6.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 7-1, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 6-2, Bistro 4-4, Lady T-Hawks 3-5, T&M Electric 3-5, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 1-7.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagner’s Construction 6-2, Rio’s Lawn Care 5-3, L&H Manufacturing 4-4, Century 21 1-7.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 8-0, Bucks 6-2, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 6-2, Edgewood/Trans Trash 5-3, BisMan Cards 4-4, Mandan Refinery (Marathon), 2-6, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 1-7, O’Brian’s 0-8.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 7-1, Bowers Excavating #2 5-1, Bruno’s Pizza 6-2, John’s Upholstery 6-2, Fort Rice 50+ 4-2, Magic-Touch Carpet One 2-4, First International Bank & Trust 2-6, Kelly Insurance 0-6, Wagner Financial 0-8.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: Missouri River Resources 7-1, O’Brian’s 6-2, Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 5-3, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 5-3, Old Town Tavern 5-3, Buffalo Wings & Rings 2-6, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-7, The Scapegoat Bar 1-7.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 8-0, New Vision Security 6-2, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 4-4, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 4-4, Bowers Excavating 3-5, The Drink 3-5, Eide Ford 2-6, ND Innovations 2-6.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 8-0, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 5-3, Bowers Excavating 4-4, Boyko Inc./Center Machine 4-4; John’s Upholstery/CEC 3-5, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 0-8.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Mountain Plains 7-1, Dakota Community Bank and Trust 6-2, M & H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 5-3, Corral Sales 4-4, Garage Logic 4-4, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 3-5, Old Town Tavern 2-6, Stage Stop 1-7.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 8-0, Veracity Motors 4-0, 701 Softball 4-2, Sutton Homes 4-2, Stage Stop 3-5, Northland Auto Auction 2-4, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 2-6, Ressler Siding and Windows 2-6, New Freedom Center 1-7.
UPCOMING EVENTS
BASKETBALL
START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).
TENNIS
6TH ANNUAL MANDAN OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Saturday, July 25 doubles tournament. Three divisions based on ability (NTRP rating). This tournament is for adults or youth who are high school age or plan on a high school team. Sunday, July 26 youth singles tournament. Events will be offered based on age and ability. Prizes will be awarded in all divisions. Registration forms are available at www.bmta.usta.com or go to tennislink.usta.com for junior tournament registration. For more information contact tournament director Kevin Allan at (701) 527-5990 or kevinallan1971@gmail.com.
HEALTH MART MAYO PARMACY BISMARCK OPEN: Aug. 6-9. The junior event will be Aug. 6-7 and the adult event Aug. 7-9. Tournament will be held at Tom O’Leary and Sertoma tennis courts. To register visit tennis link at www.tenniklink.usta.com/tournaments. For more information contact tournament director Erik Porter at erikporter37@gmail.com.
