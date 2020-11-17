Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 18

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BSC SOFTBALL SIGNS CATCHER

Kasandra Pachak, a senior catcher at Northern Cass, has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.

Pachak, who is from Hunter, is primarily a catcher, but BSC coach Thai Haggin says her ability to play multiple positions will enhance the Mystics' depth.

JAMESTOWN FOOTBALL GAME CANCELED

The University of Jamestown’s football game against Doane (Neb.) set for Saturday at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck has been canceled due to Covid issues with the Tigers’ football team.

The game will not be rescheduled.

In addition, the Jimmies’ game at Northwestern (Iowa) has been moved up to Monday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. in Orange City, Iowa.

TWINSFEST, CARAVAN OFF FOR 2021

TwinsFest and the Twins Winter Caravan have been canceled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both events would have been held in January.

The teams plans to instead hold a series of virtual events.