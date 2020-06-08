Area Sports Briefs: June 9

AREA BRIEFS
BOWLING
BOWLING SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED TO NEIBAUER
Michael Neibauer, a recent Mandan High School graduate, is the recipient of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC scholarship award.
Neibauer averaged 200 in the Mandan Senior High League during the 2019-2020 season. He has bowled on a scratch team for four years and is a six-year member of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC Youth League.
During the just-completed season, Neibauer shot a 290 game. He is a state Class A boys all-events handicap champion and placed first in the State Doubles Extravaganza. He won the Gary Anderson Scratch Side Tournament Stepladder and the Flight Tournament Stepladder.
Neibauer has been active as a fundraiser for a number of bowling functions and as a coach for youth bowlers. He plans to attend Bismarck State College. He will receive $450 in scholarship awards, a $250 Myles Knudson scholarship and a $200 general scholarship.
USA PATRIOTS TO PLAY IN BISMARCK
The USA Patriots softball team will play two games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on June 25.
Formerly the Wounded Warriors, the USA Patriots will play a team of Bismarck celebrities and a team of Bismarck Larks players, coaches, umpires and front office staff, beginning at 7 p.m.
The USA Patriots typically compete in the McQuade charity softball tournament. However, the 45th annual version of the tournament was canceled last month due to coronavirus-related concerns.
Tickets cost $10 for box seats or $30 for Fireside Tailgate Area seats, which includes a buffet, drinks and two beer tickets. Proceeds will benefit McQuade Softball Charities. Tickets are available on the Larks website or by calling (701) 557-7600.
On June 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free hot dogs will be served with the opportunity to meet and greet the USA Patriots at the ballpark parking lot.
FLECK TO SPEAK IN WEST FARGO
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck will speak in West Fargo on Thursday, June 16.
Fleck will talk about his coaching and leadership philosophies. Cost is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or epiceventsnd.com.
