Area Sports Briefs: June 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA BRIEFS

BOWLING

BOWLING SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED TO NEIBAUER

Michael Neibauer, a recent Mandan High School graduate, is the recipient of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC scholarship award.

Neibauer averaged 200 in the Mandan Senior High League during the 2019-2020 season. He has bowled on a scratch team for four years and is a six-year member of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC Youth League.

During the just-completed season, Neibauer shot a 290 game. He is a state Class A boys all-events handicap champion and placed first in the State Doubles Extravaganza. He won the Gary Anderson Scratch Side Tournament Stepladder and the Flight Tournament Stepladder.

Neibauer has been active as a fundraiser for a number of bowling functions and as a coach for youth bowlers. He plans to attend Bismarck State College. He will receive $450 in scholarship awards, a $250 Myles Knudson scholarship and a $200 general scholarship.

USA PATRIOTS TO PLAY IN BISMARCK

The USA Patriots softball team will play two games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on June 25.