Area Sports Briefs: June 25

AREA SPORTS
TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE
Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday night, results were not available at press time of local sports events.
For Wednesday's scores and results, go to www.bismarcktribune.com. Results not available at press time will be printed in Thursday's edition of the Tribune.
USA PATRIOTS TO PLAY HERE TONIGHT
The USA Patriots softball team will play two games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark tonight, beginning at 7 p.m.
Formerly the Wounded Warriors, the USA Patriots will play a team of Bismarck celebrities and a team of Bismarck Larks players, coaches, umpires and front office staff.
Tickets cost $10 for box seats or $30 for Fireside Tailgate Area seats, which includes a buffet, drinks and two beer tickets. Proceeds will benefit McQuade Softball Charities. Tickets are available on the Larks website or by calling (701) 557-7600.
The USA Patriots typically compete in the McQuade charity softball tournament. However, the 45th annual version of the tournament was canceled last month due to coronavirus-related concerns.
On Thursday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free hot dogs will be served with the opportunity to meet and greet the USA Patriots at the ballpark parking lot.
SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 6-0, Abra Auto Body & Glass 5-1, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 4-2, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 4-2, New Nest Realty, LLC 4-2, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 3-3, Boat Works/Warptor Tackle Rolls 3-3, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 3-3, American Resurfacing, Inc. 2-4, Huhot 2-4, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 0-6, Elite Ag Solutions 0-6.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Rock 30 Games 5-1, Starion Bank 5-1, Big River Builders 5-1, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 4-2, Sweathogs 4-2, Kramer Agency 4-2, Guaranteed Rate 4-2, Applewood Homes 3-3, 701 Softball 2-4, Awest Security 0-6, Hit The Spot 0-6, Hometown Mudslingers 0-6.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 6-0, Veracity Motors 4-0, tcf home loans 4-2, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 4-2, Bobcat of Mandan 4-2, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 3-3, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 3-3, CRS 2-4, Slette Farms 1-3, Sports Page 1-5, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 1-5, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 1-5.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 5-1, Solidcore 5-1, Bismarck Brewing 4-2, Vertex Properties 4-2, Executive Limousine 4-2, Williquors 3-3, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 3-3, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 3-3, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 2-4, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 2-4, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 1-5, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 0-6.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Repaireableautos.com 5-1, Rec 5 4-2, Scared Hitless 4-2, Principal Financial 4-2, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 4-2, Railway Credit Union 4-2, Ground Control 3-3, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 2-4, 2 Vets Moving Co 2-4, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 2-4, OG Vets/Purple Socks 1-5, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 1-5.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 6-0, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 5-1, Dakota Mini Storage 4-2, Jones Physical Therapy 3-3, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 3-3, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 2-4, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-5, Mann Energy Services 0-6.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Rug Rat 6-0, Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 5-1, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 4-2, BEK Sports/3DSD 4-2, Precision Underground 3-3, Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 3-3, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 3-3, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 3-3, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 3-3, Pink It Forward 2-4, Wagner Financial 0-6, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-6.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 6-0, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 4-2, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 4-2, Superior Marine and Powersports 3-3, Huntington Homes 3-3, C4 Energy 3-3, Martens Attorney at Law 2-4, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 2-4, Terry M Richter State Farm 2-4, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 1-5.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Sickies Garage 4-2, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 3-1, Racine Plumbing 3-3, Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 2-2, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 2-2, Eide 1-1, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 1-3, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 0-2.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: BNC National Bank 5-1, STEP Wellness 5-1, Starion Bank 4-2, Carpet World Softball 4-2, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 4-2, The Painters 3-3, Legacy Law Firm 3-3, Legacy Moving 3-3, The Field Bar New Salem 3-3, Basin Electric 1-5, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 1-5, O’Brian’s/Coors 0-6.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Blink Eyewear 4-2, ND Energy Services/Huhot 4-2, Trans Trash 4-2. Badlands Environmental Consultants 4-2, Bismarck Motor Motel 4-2, Stage Stop 3-3, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 1-5, Leingang Home Center 0-6.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 6-2, Dakota Eye Institute 6-2, Tap In Tavern 6-2, Bachmeier Fencing 5-3, Fetzer Electric 4-4, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 3-5, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 1-7, Bismarck Moose #302 1-7.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 5-1, Simply Unique 4-2, Trans Trash3-3, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 3-3, Missouri River Resources 2-4, GAST/Clark and Associates 1-5.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 6-0, 1st International/Moose 5-1, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat Intentions 4-2, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 3-3, Valler Insurance 3-3, Heather Fried State Farm 3-3, JLG Sharpline Painting 2-4, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 2-4, Old Town 1-5, Hometown Mudslingers 1-5.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 6-0, Sports Page 5-1, The Spur 5-1, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 3-3, Stadium Lodge 3-3, Pink Sox/Pony Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 1-5, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 1-5, BisMan Peaches/Harris Law 0-6.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 6-0, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 5-1, Apple Rush 4-2, The Last Call Bar 3-3, O’Brian’s Sports Tavern 3-3, Buffalo Wings & Rings 2-4, Stage Stop 2-4, Corral Bar/Ramada 2-4, Capital City Construction 2-4, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 1-5.
PIONEER LEAGUE: The Field 6-0, Fanta Farms 5-1, Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 5-1, American Family/Rusted Rail 2-4, Midway Tavern 2-4, Sniper 2-4, Salter Farms 1-5, The Elbow Room 1-3, Heinle Farms 0-4.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 5-1, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 4-2, T&M Electric 3-3, Lady T-Hawks 3-3, Bistro 2-4, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 1-5.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagners Construction 4-2, Rio’s Lawn Care 4-2, L&H Manufacturing 3-3, Century 21 1-5.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 6-0, Bisman Cards 4-2, Bucks 4-2, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 4-2, Edgewood/Trans Trash 3-3, Mandan Refinery (Marathon), 2-4, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 1-5, O’Brian’s 0-6.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: John’s Upholstery 6-0, Bowers Excavating 5-1, Bowers Excavating #2 3-1, Bruno’s Pizza 4-2, Fort Rice 50+ 4-2, Magic-Touch Carpet One 2-2, Kelly Insurance 0-4, First International Bank & Trust 0-6, Wagner Financial 0-6.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: Missouri River Resources 5-1, O’Brian’s 5-1, Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 4-2, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 3-3, Old Town Tavern 3-3, Buffalo Wings & Rings 2-4, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-5, The Scapegoat Bar 1-5.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 6-0, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 4-2, New Vision Security 4-2, Bowers Excavating 3-3, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 3-3, The Drink 2-4, Eide Ford 1-5, ND Innovations 1-5.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 6-0, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 4-3, Bowers Excavating 4-2, Boyko Inc./Center Machine 2-4; John’s Upholstery/CEC 2-4, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 0-6.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Mountain Plains 5-1, Dakota Community Bank and Trust 4-2, Garage Logic 4-2, M & H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 3-3, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 3-3, Corral Sales 2-4, Old Town Tavern 2-4, Stage Stop 1-5.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 6-0, Veracity Motors 4-0, 701 Softball 4-2, Stage Stop 3-3, Sutton Homes 2-2, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 2-4, Ressler Siding and Windows 2-4, New Freedom Center 1-5, Northland Auto Auction 0-4.
UPCOMING EVENTS
DEADLINES
SUBMIT BY TUESDAY: All Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items should be submitted to the Tribune sports department by 5 p.m. Tuesday of the week they are first intended to run. Information may be provided by e-mail, fax (223-2063), phone call (888-684-2293) or by visiting the Tribune office.
Please send all e-mail items for Recreation Digest or Upcoming Events to sports@bismarcktribune.com.
BASKETBALL
START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).
TENNIS
6TH ANNUAL MANDAN OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Saturday, July 25 doubles tournament. Three divisions based on ability (NTRP rating). This tournament is for adults or youth who are high school age or plan on a high school team. Sunday, July 26 youth singles tournament. Events will be offered based on age and ability. Prizes will be awarded in all divisions. Registration forms are available at www.bmta.usta.com or go to tennislink.usta.com for junior tournament registration. For more information contact tournament director Kevin Allan at (701) 527-5990 or kevinallan1971@gmail.com.
HEALTH MART MAYO PARMACY BISMARCK OPEN: Aug. 6-9. The junior event will be Aug. 6-7 and the adult event Aug. 7-9. Tournament will be held at Tom O’Leary and Sertoma tennis courts. To register visit tennis link at www.tenniklink.usta.com/tournaments. For more information contact tournament director Erik Porter at erikporter37@gmail.com.
