Area Sports Briefs: June 25

AREA SPORTS

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday night, results were not available at press time of local sports events.

For Wednesday's scores and results, go to www.bismarcktribune.com. Results not available at press time will be printed in Thursday's edition of the Tribune.

USA PATRIOTS TO PLAY HERE TONIGHT

The USA Patriots softball team will play two games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark tonight, beginning at 7 p.m.

Formerly the Wounded Warriors, the USA Patriots will play a team of Bismarck celebrities and a team of Bismarck Larks players, coaches, umpires and front office staff.

Tickets cost $10 for box seats or $30 for Fireside Tailgate Area seats, which includes a buffet, drinks and two beer tickets. Proceeds will benefit McQuade Softball Charities. Tickets are available on the Larks website or by calling (701) 557-7600.

The USA Patriots typically compete in the McQuade charity softball tournament. However, the 45th annual version of the tournament was canceled last month due to coronavirus-related concerns.

On Thursday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free hot dogs will be served with the opportunity to meet and greet the USA Patriots at the ballpark parking lot.

