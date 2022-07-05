Area Sports Briefs: July 6

MINOT STATE'S WAGNER RESIGNS

Minot State also is in the process of hiring a new athletic director. The four finalists for the job are current assistant AD Brock Weppler, former Saint Xavier (Ill.) AD Kevin Forde, Dan Artamenko, current AD at Seward (Kan.) Community College and Kip Meyer, current executive VP of Schutt Sports in Plainfield, Ind.