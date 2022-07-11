Area Sports Briefs: July 12

U-MARY SWIMMER DELEGGE HONORED

Breena DeLegge of the University of Mary was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association Scholar All-American Team.

DeLegge was honored with the award for the third straight season. The junior from El Cajon, Calif., earned second-team All-American honors. DeLegge is a three-time All-NSIC performer with one conference title.

The CSCAA also honored the Marauders’ swimming and diving program as a Scholar All-American team for the 12th consecutive semester.