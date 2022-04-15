Softball teams hope for quick return to action

Planning for weather interrupting your schedule is a part of every spring sport coach's job.

That goes double for local coaches, who now have to deal with a monster blizzard wiping out no less than a week of their season.

"It's going to affect everybody's schedules," Century softball coach Darby Krivoruchka said. "Hopefully we can work it out so girls can get the rest they need and still be productive."

While indoor facilities are not available for game action, Bismarck does have a small advantage over some of its outdoor softball facilities compared to other cities, particularly in the West Region.

Turf fields, such as those at Sanford Sports Complex near Legacy High School, are far easier to clear of snow than grass fields, allowing them to be used more quickly.

At the moment, only Bismarck and Minot have turf fields, meaning many games could be moved to the Capital City when the snow melts.

"It's one good thing that has come out of putting up the Sanford Sports Complex," Krivoruchka said. "Those turf fields do allow us to play when situations like this happen, we still have to wait for that field to get ready and for it to get a little warmer outside before we can use the turf field.

"Most of our games with the Bismarck and Mandan teams at the varsity level are on the turf fields. Things might get moved around with other teams having to rearrange their schedules a little."

Legacy's softball schedule is one of the few in the state that has not been affected as of yet by the weather.

After playing last Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, the Sabers were off through next Tuesday, April 19 when they are scheduled to travel to Jamestown for a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

"We had a week off anyway and we weren't scheduled to play again until next Tuesday, so we haven't yet lost any games, though we probably will next week," Legacy coach Holly Schild said. "So we were mentally prepared to have some time off anyway.

"Obviously, not to not practice, but it kind of worked out for us scheduling-wise as much as it can for where we are in the schedule."

That doubleheader is one such matchup that may end up being moved to Bismarck, though temperatures also need to improve before softball can be played outdoors.

"Bismarck and Minot are the only two teams with turf fields, Dickinson is in the process of building theirs," Schild said. "If we want to get that Jamestown game in sooner than later, that might be a situation where they come here to play us on the turf because we have that ability."

Schild does have an idea as to what she wants her team to work on once they regain access to school facilities.

"We have to continue being disciplined at the plate," Schild said. "We've had some successful at-bats in games, but we've also had some not-great decisions on pitches we're swinging at.

"We'll keep working on the basics and the things we can control."

Legacy's start to their season is second only to Bismarck High in record, as the Sabers have opened their softball season with a 6-2 mark that Schild is particularly pleased with.

"It's unfortunate that we have a pause here because we were competing well," Schild said. "I'm hopeful that the break won't be detrimental to where we are at.

"The past couple of seasons, we've been on the other side where we're a 2-6 or 0-6 team, so it's good building their confidence and demeanor the way we've started."

Century's softball schedule is slightly more adaptable, though will also need to undergo some changes.

Their road-heavy April schedule gets them out to West Fargo twice before the end of the month, in between road games against Mandan, Dickinson, and Bismarck High.

"A lot of the times, while the girls love the travel, they prefer being the home team and wearing that pride on their shoulders," Krivoruchka said. "That helps them out being more confident towards the end of the season, being the home team.

"The games in the WDA, it will take a while for things to clear up and get warmer. We're supposed to travel out to West Fargo next Friday, and if they've only gotten rain, we could still head out in that direction, but we'll see what happens."

Century started its season with an 0-6 record, so Krivoruchka is looking forward to getting practice time to work out some of the kinks.

"One thing we need to work on is game-like situations with baserunners on," Krivoruchka said. "We'll work with baserunners and hitters participating in that, tighten up some hitting too.

"We've remained positive and we're aware of what we need to work on. We're pumped to play when we get back outside and everybody is remaining positive."

With in-person classes also on hold, athletes are limited to individual activities, though Saturday may be the first time since Monday practices can be undertaken.

Facilities are going to get cramped with all spring sports needing to move inside for the time being, though at least with Legacy, they already had a practice schedule drawn up.

"As far as facilities, we'll continue using our own, but we're sharing space with track, soccer, and baseball," Schild said. "We'll use it as much as we can. Our baseball coach does the scheduling from February to the end of April, so time slots are already scheduled."

High school facilities won't be the only ones packed.

The Bismarck Fore Seasons Center is expected to be about as crowded as it can get until the weather warms up, with the caveat being that the cost of renting space there might limit how often it is used.

"It's definitely not ideal to have a week off in the first part of the season," Schild said. "I've been in communication with most of the players every day and given them things to do. We're encouraging them to stay active and play catch and do what they can to stay in shape."

Situations like this week can and do bring up the potential need for additional indoor athletics spaces in Bismarck, especially as the city's high schools and colleges continue expanding in size.

One Fore Seasons Center dome is helpful. A second would be even better.

"We have winter now nine months out of the year," Schild said. "It would be great to have another facility to play indoors. A bubble like what Minot has would be great, it would be a significant investment into the community."

However long it takes for spring sports to resume games and activities outdoors after the snow starts drying up, the name of the game will remain flexibility.

"In North Dakota, you have to be willing to deal with adversity," Schild said. "You're in it together and we have to take it day-by-day. Decisions will be made in the best interest of athletes."

