Ramadhani's goal enough for Bismarck to top Dickinson

Dickinson’s only real scoring chances in the first half came in the 28th minute when Igor Niyimbona put a free kick from 30 yards over the crossbar and in the 39th minute when Peres Oti-Akenteng did the same from 40 yards.

The Midgets put a shot on goal in the 78th minute, but Henriksen had a clear view of the shot and made the save.

“On the attacking side we had some good chances. The keeper made a nice save here at the end,” Schmitt said. “We played an awesome game defensively. We kept our structure. In the end, it was just that unfortunate goal.”

The Demons threatened to extend the lead in the 55th minute when Mugisha sent a header sent over the crossbar out of the reach of Hughes.

The Midgets’ keeper was under a steady barrage through the midpoint of the second half but was solid. Hughes made seven of his 10 saves in the second half.

Henriksen, meanwhile, has benefited from Bismarck’s knack for possessing the ball. It has outscored the opposition 55-5 in 10 games this season, both best in the West Region. Henriksen has had to make just 39 saves.

Pierre-Louis attributes that to his team’s offense as much as the defense.