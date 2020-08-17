Pierre-Louis steps into coaching role for state champion Demons

Taking over the defending state champs with a solid roster returning sounds like a sweet gig.
But for Ricardo Pierre-Louis, new Bismarck High boys soccer coach, there are some questions requiring answers.
The Class A soccer season, shortened to include only West Region matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starts tonight across the state. The Demons, the preseason favorite in the West Region coaches poll, host Jamestown at 5:30 p.m. at the Bowl. Century, seeded second, and Legacy, tied for the preseason No. 3 spot with Minot, follow at 7:30.
Pierre-Louis takes over the BHS job with rare credentials. He made 44 appearances, scoring seven goals, for the Haitian national team from 2004-09. He played 27 games for the Cleveland City Stars of the United States League before being drafted by the Columbus Crew in 2008. He met his wife, who is originally from Bismarck, while playing in Cleveland.
In 2014, their family moved to Bismarck where Pierre-Louis has coached at the University of Mary and Century High, while also running Magic City F.C. After teaching French and business primarily at Century he'll spend most of his time teaching business at BHS this year.
“For me mostly being at BHS this year, the timing was perfect,” he said. “I’m excited for the season. We have a good group of kids. I’m familiar with them from watching them throughout summer club soccer and also coaching at Century.”
The Demons lost just one game in 19 matches last season, outscoring their opponents 68-15. Gone are three all-state players – Mason Stotz, Michael Matthews and Easton Ford -- and the projected returning roster also has taken a couple of hits.
Ethan Stotz, a versatile player, chose to play football full-time for the Demons.
“Ethan’s a very good soccer player, but he likes football,” Pierre-Louis said.
The case of top returning forward Rodrigue Mugisha is less clear. Mugisha may be moving, but the situation is unresolved.
“We’re counting on him if he stays,” Pierre-Louis said.
If Mugisha is not available, Dominic Williams will move to the No. 9 position. Williams is good wherever he plays.
“He might play out of position a little but he will do a good job wherever we need him,” Pierre-Louis said of Williams, a junior.
The Demons expect to make hay in the middle of the field with the robust quartet of all-West Region returner Mason Weigel, playmaker Edwin Rasidovic, sophomore Owen Haase and Williams, if he doesn’t have to play up top.
“I think soccer-wise, we’ll be pretty strong in the middle,” Pierre-Louis said.
Christian Tanefeu can play either midfield or on back line, where is brother Wilfried will anchor the BHS defense. The Tanefeu twins may form the strongest pairing in the state. Both are state champion wrestlers and have good pace on top of it.
“Christian will give us some width. He’s pretty technical. He can give us some dangerous crosses,” Pierre-Louis said. “Wilfried is pretty quick and pretty strong. He’s very aggressive defensively.”
Dominic Jochim, a junior, gets the nod in goal, replacing Ford.
Pierre-Louis has been impressed with the team’s approach to the game.
“They have very good comradery. Very good attitude. They are eager to learn and they work hard,” he said.
Having returning players figures to be even more beneficial than normal. Without nonconference matches teams will be thrown right into the West Region fire tonight. The Demons face Century, the preseason No. 2 choice, on Thursday.
Don’t expect to hear any complaints from the easygoing Pierre-Louis.
“It’s great we get to have a season. I couldn’t imagine (the players) not having a season and also for me in my first year, we want to get going,” he said. “It will be different. We’re going to take all the precautions we can to make sure we have a safe and fun season.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
