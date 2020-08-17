Pierre-Louis steps into coaching role for state champion Demons

The Demons lost just one game in 19 matches last season, outscoring their opponents 68-15. Gone are three all-state players – Mason Stotz, Michael Matthews and Easton Ford -- and the projected returning roster also has taken a couple of hits.

Ethan Stotz, a versatile player, chose to play football full-time for the Demons.

“Ethan’s a very good soccer player, but he likes football,” Pierre-Louis said.

The case of top returning forward Rodrigue Mugisha is less clear. Mugisha may be moving, but the situation is unresolved.

“We’re counting on him if he stays,” Pierre-Louis said.

If Mugisha is not available, Dominic Williams will move to the No. 9 position. Williams is good wherever he plays.

“He might play out of position a little but he will do a good job wherever we need him,” Pierre-Louis said of Williams, a junior.

The Demons expect to make hay in the middle of the field with the robust quartet of all-West Region returner Mason Weigel, playmaker Edwin Rasidovic, sophomore Owen Haase and Williams, if he doesn’t have to play up top.

“I think soccer-wise, we’ll be pretty strong in the middle,” Pierre-Louis said.