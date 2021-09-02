Patience pays off for unbeaten Magicians

After his two near-misses earlier in the half, Anderson said he was beginning to wonder if it was just not his day.

"I didn't know if I was ever going to get one today," he said.

He said his teammates put him in good position to score.

"Ezra was coming down through the midfield and passed to his brother, Ian," he recalled. "I saw a gap between two defenders and broke through, and Ian made a perfect pass."

Anderson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior, said a scoreless tie was not something the Magicians were willing to accept.

"It definitely looked like (a tie) for a while, in the first half, especially," he said, "... but we knew we were a lot better than we played in the first half. In the first half we just weren't ready for it. Our passing could have been better and we weren't communicating well."

The Magicians were patient in tempo and precise in passing, determined not to beat themselves.

That was borne out by a 9-3 edge in shots on net and an overwhelming territorial advantage, particularly in the second half.