Mugisha leads Demons over Mandan

Rodrigue Mushiga’s goal early in the first half against Mandan on Tuesday was all the Bismarck Demons needed, but they didn’t stop there.

The West Region-leading Demons scored almost at will in a 9-0 win over the Braves at MDU Resources Community Bowl. With the win, the Demons improved to 10-1-1. Every win this season has been by shutout.

“I’m just happy that I scored,” said Mugisha, who scored three goals to take over the region lead with 17. “We were just working hard on finishing because we’ve been missing a lot of chances.”

The Demons came into the match with six straight shutouts since a 1-1 tie with Legacy on Sept. 1. Their only loss was a 4-3 setback to Century in August.

Mugisha scored two early goals to give Demons’ keeper Drew Henriksen all the support he needed. The sophomore netminder notched his ninth shutout of the season. He has not allowed a goal yet and had just two saves on Tuesday, one in the opening minutes and one in the last minute of the game.

Mugisha opened the scoring at 14:27. He took a long feed straight down the middle of the field and gave Mandan keeper Will Mickelson no chance.