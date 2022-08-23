Marauders look to secure another NSIC postseason bid

Playing in the postseason has become par for the course for the University of Mary women's soccer team.

Sarah Cook's Marauders have advanced to the NSIC playoffs four straight years, and if the preseason poll is anywhere near right, a fifth appears likely.

The Marauders, who open the season Thursday against Black Hills State in Billings, Mont., were picked fifth out of 16 Northern Sun teams. Only the top eight advance to the postseason tournament.

"We need to see ourselves as that (playoff team) because our legacy and standard has put us there," Cook said. "We see ourselves as that type of team. Once you get into the tournament, any team can win it."

The Marauders graduated four All-NSIC players, but Cook secured a strong recruiting class topped by North Dakota Miss Soccer MaLiah Burke, a scoring machine during her prep career for two-time state champion Minot.

Cook said Burke is already making an impact.

"She's proven so far in preseason camp that she's a very talented player," Cook said. "We're expecting big things from her."

The Marauders have traditionally been among the stingiest teams in the NSIC. That's where the foundation of the program is built. Having an All-NSIC keeper bodes well, too. Madisyn Waltman, a four-year starter, returns with 25 career clean sheets to her ledger. One more shutout would break the school record.

"She's one of the top keepers, for sure," Cook said. "She is our last line of defense and first line of attack."

Last season's leading goal scorer, sophomore Kendra Park, leads the attack up front. Park netted five goals as a freshman.

"Her instincts to go to goal are very good," Cook said of Park. "She also has very good finishing ability inside the box and dangerous pace."

Brianna Ramey (4), KT Schwass (2) and Taylor Meyrick (2) also netted multiple goals last season.

Cook expects big things from incoming freshman Olivia Gardner, a top Minnesota prep scorer last season at Cotter High School in Winona, Minn.

Seniors Jessica Lemon and Yasmina Dokara (West Fargo Sheyenne) are staple players in the middle of the pitch for the Marauders.

The back row gets a big boost from a pair of NCAA Division I transfers in Eli Olsen (Charleston Southern) and Mo Malone (University of Texas-El Paso).

The Marauders were already in good shape defensively with a pair of 13-game starters last season returning in Sophia Lange and Ava Vizenor.

Tara Young, a freshman from England, also has shown lots of promise and has come up playing against top-level competition.

The Marauders have been "living, eating and breathing soccer" for nearly a month. They're more than ready for an opponent.

"We're very prepared and ready to compete, which will allow us to evaluate and see where we are," Cook said.