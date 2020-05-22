Lost season a bitter disappointment for Mandan girls soccer team

“There’s so many unfortunate aspects to what happened. There are girls that would like to keep playing, but so many scouting opportunities have been lost,” Weston said. “We’re happy for the girls that to get to move on to play, but for others not having a season for them was very costly.”

Mandan’s team was deep across the board.

Allickson (7) and Geiger (6) combined for 13 goals last season. Sarah Burgum netted six goals in 2019 as a freshman and was one of many promising young players for the Braves.

“We were very excited for the season. We were really looking forward to watching the girls play,” Weston said. “We had seniors on the team that have been playing on varsity since they were seventh-graders. We have a very nice wave of younger players coming through the program. We felt like we were in a really good place. We still feel like we’re in a very good place, it’s just so unfortunate we won’t get to watch this group of girls play together.”

Olivia Geiger returned as one of the top goalies in the state. The Braves kept six clean sheets last season. Mandan had strikers galore with Elizabeth Geiger, Allickson, Burgum, Chloe Beck, Kendal Beckler and Quinn Carter, who’s likely to take over in frame next season for Olivia Geiger.