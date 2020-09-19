Defense lifts Demons into first place

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck High School soccer coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis made it clear to his team Saturday night that defense was job one.

Obviously, the Demons were tuned in.

Bismarck allowed only four shots on net in a 2-0 victory over Legacy at the Sanford Sports Complex.

The victory thrusts BHS into first place in the congested West Region soccer standings with 28 points. The Demons stand 9-1-1 with two, possibly three games remaining.

Hot on the trail of the Demons are Century, 8-1-2 and Legacy, 8-2-2, with 26 points each. Minot is fourth with an 8-3-1 mark and 25 points in 12 games. Legacy has played 12 games and Century has 11 in the books.

Senior center back Mason Weigel, who assisted on both BHS goals, said Saturday's victory was huge.

"We haven't clinched anything yet, but it's a big win," he said.

Minot and Legacy have two matches remaining, while Bismarck and Century are hoping to have three. The Sept. 15 BHS-CHS game was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak on the CHS team, leaving three big points in limbo.

"We want that game back, and we wanted to make a statement tonight that we're coming after (Century)," Weigel said.