CHS starts slow, finishes well

Brako got Century going at 20:41, scoring on a deflected shot as he dribbled in from the left wing. Four minutes later, Brako, with his back to the goal, spun at midfield and drilled a 17-yard shot into the net, just under the crossbar.

At that point, the Patriots had regained the momentum and, with few exceptions, were a step ahead of BHS the remainder of the night.

Bismarck had a nifty goal by Isaac Barth negated in the first minute of the second half on an offside call, the first of two such BHS misfortunes.

Given a reprieve, Century took a 3-2 lead four minutes later when Brako struck again. He launched a shot from about 18 yards out, far to the left of the goal and found the net, just inside the right post.

Chance Bowlinger put the Patriots ahead 4-2 at the 62:55 mark, stealing the ball 35 yards from the goal, charging the net uncontested and scoring easily.

Bismarck chopped the deficit in half with on a penalty kick by Haase with 5:50 to play, but goaltender Tucker Lackner made two saves in the closing minutes to protect the CHS lead.