CHS starts slow, finishes well

Century got out of the blocks a bit slowly in Thursday's West Region soccer match with archrival Bismarck.
But once the Patriots, generally, and Kenneth Brako, specifically, got going, a 2-0 BHS lead melted before a 4-3 Century victory at the Bowl.
Brako, a senior, scored Century's first three goals, the last two on spectacular shots, to lead the Patriots to their first victory of the season. They stand 1-0-1 on the season, good for four points. Century opened the season with a 1-1 tie with Legacy.
Bismarck, a 6-0 winner over Jamestown in its opener, has a 1-1 mark and four points.
Century coach Ryan Okerson said his team shook off its dismal start shortly after the 20-minute water break in the middle of the first half.
"We started out very strong and had two opportunities at the back of the net. When Bismarck scored its first goal our guys lost their composure," Okerson said. "... We came out with a little more intensity after (the water break) and when we got our first goal the guys got their confidence back. They started getting goals instead of squandering chances."
Bismarck broke the ice with 7:29 expired as Mason Weigel scored on a looping shot over the defense. A minute and one-half later Owen Haase scored on a free kick to give the Demons a 2-0 lead and the momentum.
Brako got Century going at 20:41, scoring on a deflected shot as he dribbled in from the left wing. Four minutes later, Brako, with his back to the goal, spun at midfield and drilled a 17-yard shot into the net, just under the crossbar.
At that point, the Patriots had regained the momentum and, with few exceptions, were a step ahead of BHS the remainder of the night.
Bismarck had a nifty goal by Isaac Barth negated in the first minute of the second half on an offside call, the first of two such BHS misfortunes.
Given a reprieve, Century took a 3-2 lead four minutes later when Brako struck again. He launched a shot from about 18 yards out, far to the left of the goal and found the net, just inside the right post.
Chance Bowlinger put the Patriots ahead 4-2 at the 62:55 mark, stealing the ball 35 yards from the goal, charging the net uncontested and scoring easily.
Bismarck chopped the deficit in half with on a penalty kick by Haase with 5:50 to play, but goaltender Tucker Lackner made two saves in the closing minutes to protect the CHS lead.
Lackner came on in relief of Ben Cleary with 10:12 remaining following a collision when Cleary came out of the net to challenge an onrushing Dominic Williams for possession of the ball. Cleary came off favoring his right leg, but Okerson said the injury was not serious.
"He's fine. It's just a contusion," the coach said.
Okerson said he saw something Thursday night that was quite encouraging.
"I think this team has something. ... They're ready and willing to get in there and mix it up. ... I think they like the contact," he observed. "They showed again tonight they won't go quietly and let a team run them over."
Okerson said it's far too early to get carried away over a victory over the Demons, but he said Thursday's win is a start.
"Any time you can get an early win over Bismarck or Legacy with all the uncertainty that's going on, it's huge for these boys," he said. "Long term it doesn't mean a lot. We can't just sit back and ride this one."
