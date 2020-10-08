Century's soccer season gets stranger; Patriots to face WF Sheyenne's JV in state semis

Century’s soccer season already has included plenty of strange.

It got a little stranger on Thursday.

The Patriots found out they will be playing West Fargo Sheyenne’s junior varsity team in the state semifinals at Fargo South High School on Friday. Sheyenne’s varsity was forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

It’s a situation Century coach Ryan Okerson knows very well. The Patriots played the last four game of the regular season with a large chuck of its varsity team sidelined due to virus exposure.

“Nobody wanted to see the state tournament affected in this way, but the fact is, it is,” Okerson said. “It’s unfortunate for Sheyenne. You get to a semifinal and don’t get to play. That’s difficult.”

While some may view it as a break for Century, it also puts Sheyenne in a no-lose situation. The Mustangs were unbeaten during the regular season in 15 matches -- 11 wins and four draws.