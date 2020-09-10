Century starts fast to beat Legacy in matchup of unbeatens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first time Century and Legacy met on the soccer pitch, Legacy scored late in the game to earn a 1-1 tie in the West Region matchup at MDU Resources Community Bowl.

On Thursday, Century scored early and often to put the Sabers in a hole they couldn’t claw out of en route to a dominating 6-1 win in a game between the last unbeaten teams in the West Region.

With the win, the Patriots are in sole possession of first place in the region.

Legacy, which played without senior midfielder Gabriel Saah, had surrendered just six goals all seasons coming into the game. But it was particularly vulnerable at midfield, where much of the Patriots’ attack originated.

“You could say it was a statement game,” Century coach Ryan Okerson said. “The first time we played them we were missing four starters. This time we followed up and got in position for the next play.”

Anthony Cleary and Nikko Helderop scored two goals apiece and the Patriot defense pinched off most attacks by the Sabers, who suffered their first loss of the season.

Brako assisted on three goals.

With the exception of a few counterattacks, the first half was played mostly in the Legacy zone.