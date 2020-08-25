Century rallies to tie Minot

Dufner made six saves in the first half. Staked to a two-goal lead, the Magicians went into defense mode with just a few counterattacks thrown in.

Dufner made his first save one minute in when he deflected a long shot from Brako over the crossbar. It turned out to be one of the Patriots’ best opportunities of the first half, despite Century earning 10 corner kicks.

Neither of Minot’s first-half goals came off what would be classified as grade-A opportunities. In fact, they were fortunate to score on each.

Minot took the lead on Markle’s goal at 9:40. Markle took the ball in the Century zone and dribbled past a defender before putting a bouncing shot on goal. The ball made its way under the grasp of Century keeper Ben Cleary.

It didn’t take the Magicians long to double that.

In the 14th minute, Ezra Hagerott redirected a free kick by Cameron Bolinske through traffic into the net for a 2-0 lead.

Dufner kept his shutout intact with a save on a point-blank header by Bowlinger off a centering pass by Brako in the 51st minute.

In the 58th minute, Brako set himself up for a blistering shot from 25 yards. Dufner stopped it and covered up.