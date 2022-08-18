Century nets six goals in win over Williston

The Williston Coyotes came to Bismarck looking to grab their first win of the season but ran into a formidable West Region opponent.

Century scored six times, four coming in the second half, as the Patriots pulled away for a 6-2 win at the Bowl on Thursday.

The high-scoring match was a shift for Century. The Patriots came into the game after two close, low-scoring victories where they netted two goals in each.

The match started slowly as both team failed to get the ball deep within each teams' respective half. Each squad took turns attacking but was unsuccessful.

Century scored the first goal of the evening. In the 12th minute, senior Brooks Turner got a shot past Williston goalie James Brenner for a 1-0 lead. Kendal Schwengler was awarded an assist on the goal.

Turner scored another goal only five minutes later to extend the lead to two. Kaiden Campbell passed a through ball in between a wall of Williston defenders to Turner, who sailed one past Brenner.

Campbell played an important role for Century's offense. He picked up the assist on five of the six goals scored by the Patriots.

The Coyotes' offense was mostly kept in check during the first half and the few scoring opportunities they had were unsuccessful. Williston knocked a shot off the post within the last three minutes of the first half. The Coyotes banked another off the crossbar early in the second half.

Century led 2-0 at halftime.

Offense exploded in the second half of the match.

Century added to their lead in the 44th minute when Schwengler netted a goal. The Patriots scored again, less than 10 minutes later, when Evan Tanner found the back of a net on a header.

Momentum would swing in the favor of the Coyotes, however. A penalty kick opportunity in the 60th minute gave them new life after a pass hit the forearm of a Patriot defender.

Donte Leguizmon sent the penalty kick into the net, giving the Coyotes their fist goal of the game.

The Coyotes struck again less than a minute later. Dennaldo Dodd took a shot from distance that traveled over Century goalkeeper James Lee, cutting the Patriots' lead to 4-2.

Momentum stayed in Williston's favor but the Coyotes wouldn't score again.

The Patriots started to regain momentum, and scored the final two goals of the game in the last five minutes of the match.

Century's Turner tallied in his third goal during the 76th minute, giving him a hat trick for the match.

Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Century hosts Mandan, while Williston gets a home game against Legacy.