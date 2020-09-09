Century, Legacy meet undefeated under the lights

Century has scored 34 times in seven games. Legacy has scored 10 fewer, but has conceded just five goals in seven games.

TJ Seidel, a four-year starter, is going out with a bang. Seidel has 12 goals, but that's literally just the half of it. The power-legged senior also is among the top place kickers in the state. He has made two field goals and nine extra points in the Sabers' first two football games.

"He's never rattled in any situation. Down a goal, up a goal, long field goal, short field goal, it doesn't matter," Marcis said of Seidel. "You just look at that 42-yard field goal against Century. There was a lot of pressure on that kick but he made it like it was nothing ... and it would've been good from 52 yards."

Few can finish like Seidel, but he also can pick out a pass.

"He doesn't just put his head down and dribble to try and score goals, he's very willing to make the pass," Marcis said. "He makes everyone around him better. He expects a lot out of his teammates, but he also expects a lot of himself."

Seidel has four assists, third-most on the team behind Dylan Ellingson's eight and Gabriel Saah's four. The Sabers will be without Saah, who is under quarantine. It's a big loss, but Marcis expects the star midfielder back for the Minot game on Sept. 15.