Campbell's late goal seals Patriots win

Five … four … three … two … one … GOAL!
Bismarck Century junior Kaiden Campbell could have listened to his coaches and dribbled to the corner as he broke in on goal Thursday night at the MDU Resources Community Bowl — like his coaches were telling him to.
But these are the Century Patriots, the top-scoring boys soccer team in the West Region this season. So, Campbell finished his run and scored with one second left in Century’s 3-1 win over the Legacy Sabers.
“We were actually yelling at him to take it to the corner just to kill the clock but he had other ideas,” Century coach Ryan Okerson said. “Either way, the clock was going down. It was nice to see him get on the scoresheet.”
Campbell assisted on the Patriots’ first goal by Region scoring leader Anthony Cleary. He dribbled up the left side and fed Cleary in the middle from 20 yards out early in the first half. But he wasn’t credited with an assist.
“That doesn’t mean much to me. I’m just glad we scored. It didn’t matter to me if I got an assist or not,” Campbell said.
Cleary’s goal gave him 12 on the season. He also leads the West Region with 23 points. Campbell has seven goals and seven assists.
Legacy goalie Nathaniel Olheiser came up big twice on a Patriot attack at the midpoint of the first half to keep it a one-goal game and finished the half with eight of his 13 saves.
But the Patriots doubled the lead when Chance Bowlinger scored in the 20th minute. Bowlinger got the ball 20 yards out to Olheiser’s right and bent a left-footed shot high into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Century keeper Tuckner Lackner, meanwhile, made a big stop on Gavyn Nygren, but he wasn’t tested often. Lackner made three saves in each half and lost his bid for an eighth shutout late in the game.
Legacy’s Asher Worrel finally got a ball past Olheiser in the 68th minute with an assist to Luis Rivera. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, like much of the game that included four yellow cards, but it pulled the Sabers within a goal.
That turned out to be the last score until Campbell’s late buzzer-beater.
“I just wanted to get a point to say that we were better than a one-goal win,” Campbell said.
On the surface, there wasn’t a whole lot at stake in the regular-season finale for both teams. One team was going to walk away with the third seed and the other with the fourth for next week’s West Region state-qualifier games. As such, each was going to take on a lower seed for a berth in the state tournament.
But Okerson saw it as a big game as the third seed would have a better path toward a possible state tournament berth.
“It was extremely important. We’ve had a couple close games with Jamestown and we’d like to avoid them (at WDA), just because of the confidence level,” Okerson said. “Dickinson and Mandan, we’ve had a lot more success against them.”
Century ended the regular season with the most goals in the west Region (42) and the second fewest goals allowed (10). The only thing keeping it from a berth in the region title game was a 2-1 setback to Bismarck High.