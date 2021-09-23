Campbell's late goal seals Patriots win

Five … four … three … two … one … GOAL!

Bismarck Century junior Kaiden Campbell could have listened to his coaches and dribbled to the corner as he broke in on goal Thursday night at the MDU Resources Community Bowl — like his coaches were telling him to.

But these are the Century Patriots, the top-scoring boys soccer team in the West Region this season. So, Campbell finished his run and scored with one second left in Century’s 3-1 win over the Legacy Sabers.

“We were actually yelling at him to take it to the corner just to kill the clock but he had other ideas,” Century coach Ryan Okerson said. “Either way, the clock was going down. It was nice to see him get on the scoresheet.”

Campbell assisted on the Patriots’ first goal by Region scoring leader Anthony Cleary. He dribbled up the left side and fed Cleary in the middle from 20 yards out early in the first half. But he wasn’t credited with an assist.

“That doesn’t mean much to me. I’m just glad we scored. It didn’t matter to me if I got an assist or not,” Campbell said.

Cleary’s goal gave him 12 on the season. He also leads the West Region with 23 points. Campbell has seven goals and seven assists.