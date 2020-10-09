Bismarck, Century advance to state soccer championship game

Bismarck and Century will play for the state soccer championship Saturday in Fargo.

The Patriots rolled to a 6-0 win over West Fargo Sheyenne's junior varsity team in semifinal action on Friday at Fargo South High School. Sheyenne's varsity team was forced to quarantine due to coronavirus exposure.

Anthony Cleary scored the Patriots' first two goals as Century started fast and never looked back.

Chance Bowlinger and Ken Brako added first-half goals in the win as Century improved to 13-2-2. Also scoring for Century were Collin Bock and Brooks Turner.

The Demons trailed 1-0 to West Fargo early, but scored the final two goals to advance.

Rodrigue Mugisha scored the go-ahead goal with 20 minutes left for the Demons, who enter tomorrow's 1:15 p.m. championship game with a 14-1-2 record.

BHS and Century split their two meetings this season. Century won 4-3 early in the season and the Demons prevailed 2-1 in the West Region championship match on Oct. 3. The second regular season meeting was forfeited by Century due to several players having to quarantine due to coronavirus exposure.

