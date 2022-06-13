Area Sports Briefs: June 14

MANDAN'S WESTON RESIGNS POSITION

Stephen Weston has resigned as the girls soccer coach at Mandan High School.

Weston, who has been a coach in the Braves' program for the past decade, led Mandan to a third-place finish at the state soccer tournament earlier this month. Weston coached the Braves to a 36-31-8 during his tenure.

“We want to thank Stephen for his work with both of our soccer programs the past 10 years, and more specifically the girls’ program," Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. "Stephen was instrumental in building the girls’ program and helping the team qualify for the state tournament multiple times.

"Stephen not only succeeded in wins and losses, but he did a great job of building relationships and helping kids reach their full potential. I want to wish him the best with all his future endeavors."

JOHNSON EARNS ECHL AWARD

Former University of North Dakota goaltender Cam Johnson has been named the MVP of the ECHL tournament after leading the Florida Everblades to the league title.

Johnson posted a 15-3 record, .931 save percentage and 1.90 goals against average for the Everblades.

Johnson, from Troy, Mich., helped UND win the 2016 NCAA championship. He ranks second all-time in goals against average (2.10) and shutouts (12) at UND and is fourth in wins (56).

MINOT STATE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Minot State University is seeking volunteers for repairs to its bubble facility, which was damaged in the April blizzard.

Help is needed Friday through Sunday. Some work will involved heavy lifting. Shifts are in four-hour intervals. Minot State is willing to make donations to school or club groups consisting of more than 10 people.

For more information, contact kevin.harmon@minotstateu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.