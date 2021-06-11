Area Sports Briefs: June 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

HELDEROP WINS GATORADE AWARD

Nikko Helderop has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Helderop, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound midfielder, scored 13 goals and passed out five assists in helping Century to the state championship last fall. The two-time all-state selection totaled 28 goals and 15 assists in his career.

Helderop, who graduated with a 3.68 grade point average, will attend Northwestern College (Iowa) in the fall and play soccer for the Red Raiders at the NAIA level.

Said Minot High head coach Creighton Bachmeier: “Nikko is a player who can play multiple positions and still find ways to score or assist from all over the pitch. He was an excellent captain, too. You could tell his teammates really responded to him.”

Helderop has volunteered with Special Olympics, American Red Cross, a local soup kitchen and youth soccer programs in Bismarck.

LARKS EDGE LOGGERS

Brant Schaffitzel and Ethan Kleinheider drove in two runs apiece as the Bismarck Larks defeated the La Crosse Loggers 8-6 on Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.