agate

Area Scores: May 25

052522-spt-soccer.jpg

Century's Ashlyn Davison, right, and St. Mary's Makayla Klein, left, go for the ball during Tuesday's West Region play-in game. In the background are with St. Mary's Peyton Goldade, center, with St. Mary's Addison Arnderfer (9). Century won the game 2-0 to advance to a state-tournament qualifying game on Thursday against Legacy (8-5). Mandan (6-4-2) faces Jamestown (8-6) in the first state-qualifier at 4 p.m. The championship game features Minot (13-0) taking on Bismarck (10-2-1) at 8 p.m. All games will be played at St. Mary's.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

MANDAN 3, WILLISTON 0

West Region play-in game

First half: 1. Man, Kenedi Ritz (PK), 26:43.

Second half: 2. Man, Lucia Aguero-Montero (Janessa Dillmann), 56:25. 3. Man, Portia Matthiesen (Madison Frohlich), 72:29.

Goalkeeper saves: Will – Emma Rasmussen 22. Man – Quinn Carter 4.

Records: Mandan 7-4-2; Williston 0-14.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;3-1;7-2

Massachusetts;5-1;6-3

Quad City;6-4;6-4

Iowa;5-4;5-4

Sioux Falls;3-5;4-5

Green Bay;3-6;4-6

Bismarck;2-6;3-7

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;5-1;7-2

Northern Arizona;6-2;6-2

Tucson;5-2;5-3

Duke City;4-3;4-5

Vegas;3-3;4-6

San Diego;1-6;2-7

Bay Area;1-6;1-8

Friday, May 27

Green Bay at Iowa

Saturday, May 28

Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Quad City

San Diego at Duke City

Vegas at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Tucson

Sunday, May 29

Bay Area at Arizona

NAHL

Robertson Cup championship

May 20-24 at Blaine, Minn.

Friday, May 20

Anchorage 2, St. Cloud 1, OT

New Mexico 3, New Jersey 1 (New Mexico leads series 1-0)

Saturday, May 21

Anchorage 6, St. Cloud 2 (Anchorage wins series 2-0

New Jersey 3, New Mexico 2

Sunday, May 22

New Jersey 4, New Mexico 3, 2 OT (New Jersey wins series 2-1)

Tuesday, May 24

Championship game

New Jersey 3, Anchorage 0

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

Class B baseball

Region 1 tournament

Championship

Central Cass 3, Northern Cass 2

Region 2 tournament

First round

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 10, Maple River 0

Larimore 5, Hatton-Northwood 4

Second round

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 2, Hillsboro-Central Valley 1

Thompson 24, Larimore 0

Region 3 tournament

Consolation

Midkota-Dakota Prairie-Lakota-Griggs County 5, New Rockford-Sheyenne 0

Winner’s bracket

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 10, Carrington 0

Consolation

Kidder County 5, Midkota-Dakota Prairie-Lakota-Griggs County 0

Carrington 4, Kidder County 3

Region 5 tournament

Consolation

Northern Lights 1, Bottineau 0

Harvey-Wells County 6, Dunseith 5

Winner’s bracket

North Star 8, Rugby 1

Consolation

Northern Lights 22, Harvey-Wells County 5

Region 6 tournament

Consolation

Minot Ryan 9, Velva 8

Championship

Surrey 7, Minot Ryan 4

Class B baseball

Region 8 tournament

At Hettinger

Second round

Shiloh Christian 4, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton

Consolation

Hazen 1, Heart River 0

Hettinger-Scranton 4, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 1

Semifinal

Hazen 4, Shiloh Christian 3

