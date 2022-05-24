Area Scores: May 25

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
MANDAN 3, WILLISTON 0
West Region play-in game
First half: 1. Man, Kenedi Ritz (PK), 26:43.
Second half: 2. Man, Lucia Aguero-Montero (Janessa Dillmann), 56:25. 3. Man, Portia Matthiesen (Madison Frohlich), 72:29.
Goalkeeper saves: Will – Emma Rasmussen 22. Man – Quinn Carter 4.
Records: Mandan 7-4-2; Williston 0-14.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;3-1;7-2
Massachusetts;5-1;6-3
Quad City;6-4;6-4
Iowa;5-4;5-4
Sioux Falls;3-5;4-5
Green Bay;3-6;4-6
Bismarck;2-6;3-7
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;5-1;7-2
Northern Arizona;6-2;6-2
Tucson;5-2;5-3
Duke City;4-3;4-5
Vegas;3-3;4-6
San Diego;1-6;2-7
Bay Area;1-6;1-8
Friday, May 27
Green Bay at Iowa
Saturday, May 28
Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Quad City
San Diego at Duke City
Vegas at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Tucson
Sunday, May 29
Bay Area at Arizona
NAHL
Robertson Cup championship
May 20-24 at Blaine, Minn.
Friday, May 20
Anchorage 2, St. Cloud 1, OT
New Mexico 3, New Jersey 1 (New Mexico leads series 1-0)
Saturday, May 21
Anchorage 6, St. Cloud 2 (Anchorage wins series 2-0
New Jersey 3, New Mexico 2
Sunday, May 22
New Jersey 4, New Mexico 3, 2 OT (New Jersey wins series 2-1)
Tuesday, May 24
Championship game
New Jersey 3, Anchorage 0
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
Class B baseball
Region 1 tournament
Championship
Central Cass 3, Northern Cass 2
Region 2 tournament
First round
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 10, Maple River 0
Larimore 5, Hatton-Northwood 4
Second round
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 2, Hillsboro-Central Valley 1
Thompson 24, Larimore 0
Region 3 tournament
Consolation
Midkota-Dakota Prairie-Lakota-Griggs County 5, New Rockford-Sheyenne 0
Winner’s bracket
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 10, Carrington 0
Consolation
Kidder County 5, Midkota-Dakota Prairie-Lakota-Griggs County 0
Carrington 4, Kidder County 3
Region 5 tournament
Consolation
Northern Lights 1, Bottineau 0
Harvey-Wells County 6, Dunseith 5
Winner’s bracket
North Star 8, Rugby 1
Consolation
Northern Lights 22, Harvey-Wells County 5
Region 6 tournament
Consolation
Minot Ryan 9, Velva 8
Championship
Surrey 7, Minot Ryan 4
Class B baseball
Region 8 tournament
At Hettinger
Second round
Shiloh Christian 4, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton
Consolation
Hazen 1, Heart River 0
Hettinger-Scranton 4, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 1
Semifinal
Hazen 4, Shiloh Christian 3