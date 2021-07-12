Slow start dooms Class B boys in Lions All-Star matchup

What first appeared to be an embarrassingly easy victory for the Class A boys took on a different hue in the second half.
Class A’s 81-68 Monday night victory in the Lions All-Star basketball series started with a brilliant first half in which it took a 51-19 lead. Class B shed its turnover problems and shooting woes at halftime, though, and returned to respectability after the intermission.
So much so, that a basket by Isaiah Bundy-Smith with 4:08 to play made it a 13-point game at 75-62.
At that point, Jacksen Moni of West Fargo Sheyenne turned into a game-changing monster.
A basket, two free throws and three rebounds later, Moni had Class A back in charge 81-62 with 1:57 on the clock.
Moni, a 6-foot-10 forward who will next display his basketball skills at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., said he wasn’t surprised Class B sprang to life in the final 20 minutes.
“We knew in the back of our heads we were playing a strong team,” he said. “We were trying to keep the pressure on (in the second half), but we took our foot off the gas a little bit. We knew they’d keep playing.”
Alex Huber, a 6-5 forward from Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, injected a bit of adrenaline into the Class B blood stream with an impressive 21-point second half. He finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting.
Class B had a Jekyll-and-Hyde night at Legacy High School gym. The small-school team struggled through a first half that included 19 percent shooting and 10 turnovers. In the second period they cut the giveaways to six and shot 51 percent for a full-game reading of 36 percent.
Class A’s dichotomy wasn’t nearly as severe. The large school squad shot 50 percent the first half and 34 percent after the break for a grand total of 43 percent. Nine of the 14 Class A turnovers occurred in the second half.
Class B carved out a 51-48 rebounding edge.
Aside from Moni and Huber, there were only three other double-figure scorers. Brooks Carroll of Jamestown and Owen Hektner of Fargo Davies scored 10 apiece for Class A, and Aidan Rebel of New England popped in 10 for Class B.
Moni said his game-changing two-minute burst was a product of who he is.
“I’m a competitive person. I don’t like to lose. When (the spread) got down to 13 points I thought I had to take it up another gear and pick it up to 20,” he observed.
With the victory, Class A opened its advantage in the all-time series to 58-25. Class A has won seven of the last nine games.
The teams will match up again tonight in West Fargo. Action begins at 6 p.m. at West Fargo High School.
Class A 81, Class B 68
Class A 51 30 — 81
Class B 19 49 — 68
Class A: Jacksen Moni 18, Brooks Carroll 10, Owen Hektner 10, Tyler Tollefson 6, Ian Ely 6, Jayce Lowman 6, Gunner Swanson 6, Deonte Martinez 6, Carter Birrenkott 5, Tristan Davis 4, Braden DeKeyser 2, Khamani Steckler 2. Totals: 33-76 3-6 81.
Class B: Alex Huber 27, Aidan Rebel 10, Jase Crockett 8, Stevan Garza 5, Isaiah Bundy-Smith 4, Evan Ulrich 4, Walker Wold 4, Gavin Keller 4, Warren Walker 2. Totals: 26-73 FG, 11-20 FT.
3-pointers: Class A 12 (Tollefson 2, Ely 2, Carroll 2, Hetkner 2, Lowman 2, Moni 2); Class B 5 (Rebel 2, Garza 1, Huber 1, Wold 1). Fouls: Class A 13, Class B 12. Fouled out: Steckler. Rebounds: Class A 48 (Moni 9); Class B 51 (Keller 9). Turnovers: Class A 14, Class B 16.
Records: Class A leads the all-time series 58-25.