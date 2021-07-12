Slow start dooms Class B boys in Lions All-Star matchup

What first appeared to be an embarrassingly easy victory for the Class A boys took on a different hue in the second half.

Class A’s 81-68 Monday night victory in the Lions All-Star basketball series started with a brilliant first half in which it took a 51-19 lead. Class B shed its turnover problems and shooting woes at halftime, though, and returned to respectability after the intermission.

So much so, that a basket by Isaiah Bundy-Smith with 4:08 to play made it a 13-point game at 75-62.

At that point, Jacksen Moni of West Fargo Sheyenne turned into a game-changing monster.

A basket, two free throws and three rebounds later, Moni had Class A back in charge 81-62 with 1:57 on the clock.

Moni, a 6-foot-10 forward who will next display his basketball skills at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., said he wasn’t surprised Class B sprang to life in the final 20 minutes.

“We knew in the back of our heads we were playing a strong team,” he said. “We were trying to keep the pressure on (in the second half), but we took our foot off the gas a little bit. We knew they’d keep playing.”