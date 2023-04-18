It’s been a tough spring for baseball players to get up to speed for the delayed start to the season.

Carson Kraemer looked in midseason form on Tuesday, dialed in and hitting line drives all over Dwyer Field. The senior third baseman went 4-for-5 with three line-drive singles and a hard double to the right-field corner, scoring two runs and driving in three runs.

That helped power Shiloh Christian to a 13-3 victory over defending Region 8 champion Beulah in the opening game of the twinbill. The Skyhawks swept the doubleheader with an 11-1 decision in the nightcap.

“I felt pretty good. We’ve been working a lot in the cages,” Kraemer said. “We’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason.”

“He had a good day at the plate. He’s one of our seniors, he’s a leader,” Skyhawks coach Aric Lee said. “He had a good night.”

Shiloh got multi-hit games from Kraemer, Conner Martin and Atticus Wilkinson in taking the opener.

Martin went 3-for-5, getting hits in his final three plate appearances, including a bunt single in the fourth, a run-scoring triple in the fifth inning and a line-drive single to center in the sixth. He also scored twice.

Wilkinson was 2-for-3 with a double, scored twice and drove in one run.

The Skyhawks didn’t pile up the hits -- they scored three runs in the first on one hit and led 8-3 after four innings on just eight hits. But they kept putting runners on base and moving them around.

“We took advantage of some of their miscues,” Lee said. “They took advantage of some of ours but we responded well.”

Shiloh scored in every inning but the third, finishing with 11 hits and taking advantage of eight walks, six hit batters and three balks. The Skyhawks stranded 15 runners.

Kraemer’s RBI single in the first, combined with a Beulah error and two hit batters, staked Shiloh to a 3-0 lead. Wilkinson’s RBI single in the second scored Michael Fagerland, who had reached on an error.

The Miners put up three unearned runs in the top of the fourth to make it a one-run game. Cruz Riegel led off the frame with a single, the Miners’ first hit off Shiloh starter Trace King. Tanner Brewster’s bloop single to center brought home one run and the Miners got two runs on a two-out Shiloh error.

But Shiloh responded with four runs -- on two hits -- in the bottom of the fourth. They tacked on two more in the fifth and three in the sixth, with the game ending on a one-out balk to make it 13-3.

“We’ve been working hard. There are things to improve on, things we need to do better if we’re going to compete for a region title,” Lee said.

King opened the game with three scoreless innings.

“Trace is one of our aces. He threw well,” Kraemer said.

King allowed three unearned runs on two hits over four frames to get the win. He walked four, hit a batter and struck out six. Evan Fuchs came on to start the fifth and threw two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out two.

“He did all right when he was around the zone,” Lee said. “He fell off a bit, lost his control. They worked his pitch count up. He’s going to have to stay ahead of hitters. He’s a gamer, one of the leaders on our team.

“Evan did a nice job of coming in there and keeping them off the board.”

In the late game, Martin tossed a one-hitter and Shiloh scored four runs in each of the first two frames en route to an 11-1 win.

A Mason Mellmer single was Beulah’s lone hit off Martin, who walked six and struck out three.

Wilkinson had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Fuchs had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Martin added two hits, scored a run and drove in one.

Thompson and Alexander Huntington each drove in two runs and King scored twice.

It’s early in the season, but a sweep of the defending champions was a plus for the Skyhawks.

“Beulah has been a big rival for us,” Kraemer said. “We’ll probably see them again in the regional tournament. It’s good to get a win over them early.”

“Region 8 plays good baseball. Every team has to come to play every day,” Lee said.

Shiloh Christian (5-1, 3-0 Region 8) travels to Belfield on Thursday to take on South Heart. Beulah (0-3, 0-2 Region 8) hosts Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton on Thursday.