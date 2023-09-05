With a veteran lineup returning, the Shiloh Christian volleyball team has high hopes.

Coming off a season in which the Skyhawks reached the Region 5 championship match, the team returns an experienced group including eight seniors.

First-year head coach Lisa Wingerter will have a lot of experienced veterans to lean on this fall.

“We’ve got a lot of girls with experience,” Wingerter said. “We’ve got eight seniors and they’ve been playing together for years. They’ve got that chemistry. They’re used to playing beside each other, moving as a unit, communicating and knowing how the person beside them moves.”

The Skyhawks won a championship at a U-Mary team camp this summer and opened the season with a consolation championship in the Gold Division at the Coal Country Invitational. They swept Hazen in their home opener.

“The girls have been receptive, they’re excited, ready for a new season, and they hope to finish well,” Wingerter said. “They’re mature. They hold each other accountable, there’s a lot of camaraderie.”

Sheridan Brown, a senior libero, and Tayva Upgren, a senior setter, are the team captains, anchoring a solid back row long with sophomore setter Sophia Heringer.

“They do a nice job directing traffic,” Wingerter said.

They’ve got a number of strong hitters along the net to work with.

“We’re running a 6-2 and we’ve always got three strong hitters in the front row. It gives the setters a lot of choices,” Wingerter said.

Seniors Dedra Wood, Avery Hedge and Brynn Fuller lead Shiloh in kills.

“We have a nice group of hitters, some powerful hitters and a nice balance of finesse. We have a nice balance of putting it down and tipping,” Wingerter said. “Dedra, Avery and Brynn have been our leaders in kills, but on any given night, we can have everybody hitting, and everybody getting five or six kills a game, a nice balanced effort.”

Wingerter wants her team to continue to improve on its strategy on the floor.

“We need to work on raising our volleyball IQ from where it’s at,” she said. “Deciding that risk vs. reward, to hit the ball hard or place it, when we’re serving, whether to risk it looking for an ace or play it safe.”

The Skyhawks travel to Center-Stanton on Thursday for their Region 5 opener.

Wingerter expects a battle in Region 5 again this season.

Flasher finished third in the Gold Division at the Coal Country Invitational. Central McLean won the Killdeer Tournament.

“I think it’s going to be competitive again this year,” Wingerter said. “Flasher has been right there with us, and they’re going to be strong again. Central McLean is a team to watch for and Center is always scrappy and puts a good team on the floor.”