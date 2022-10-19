Skyhawks prepare for playoff rematch with Lakers

The postseason opens with a rematch for the Shiloh Christian football team.

The Skyhawks head northwest on Saturday afternoon to open the Class B 11-man football playoffs with a first-round game at Des Lacs-Burlington.

It’s a return trip for Funnon Barker’s team. Last season, the Lakers eliminated the Skyhawks with a 14-7 first-round victory.

“It’s a big challenge going up there,” Barker said. “We played them last year in the playoffs, so both teams are familiar with each other.”

Shiloh finished the regular season with back-to-back wins after splitting a tough four-game stretch that included games against Region 4’s other three playoff teams. The Skyhawks (7-2) are the No. 3 seed from Region 4.

Des Lacs-Burlington (6-2), the No. 2 seed from Region 3, heads into the playoffs on a six-game winning streak, after opening the season with back-to-back non-conference losses to No. 4-ranked Dickinson Trinity and No. 2-ranked Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison.

Shiloh Christian has put up big numbers offensively this season, averaging 38 points per game. Defensively, they’re allowing 19.3 points per game with one shutout and four games in which they’ve allowed eight or fewer points.

The Lakers, after being shut out by Dickinson Trinity in the opener, have averaged 26.5 points per game. Defensively, they’ve held teams to an average of 13.9 points – with three shutouts and four games with six or fewer points allowed.

“You look at Des Lacs-Burlington, and they’re good up front on both sides of the ball,” Barker said. “They stop the run well, they’re long and lanky and have good speed in the backfield. We’re going to have to find a way to manufacture some plays, some drives.”

The Lakers’ defense stymied the Skyhawks last season, holding Shiloh under 100 yards total offense in a 14-7 victory.

“Defensively, they look even better this year than last year,” Barker said. “We have to sustain some drives. Our defense was on the field a ton of snaps.”

The Lakers like to run the football with junior running back Logan Rist. Quarterback Paxton Ystaas, another junior, is a threat in both the passing and running games.

“We have to find a way to slow down their ground game,” Barker said. “Rist runs with a lot of power and if he gets on the edges, he’s got a lot of speed. Their offensive line does a nice job. They give you a lot of different looks to defend. Their quarterback loves to throw the ball, he does a great job finding open receivers down the field but if you cover up guys and he pulls it down and runs he can hurt you.”

The Skyhawks closed the regular season with back-to-back wins over Southern McLean and Killdeer to wrap up the No. 3 seed. They hope to keep the momentum going.

“The biggest thing has been playing more consistent,” Barker said. “Offensively, we were able to play with a little more balance. The offensive line has been more consistent, and so is the defensive front seven. More complementary football translated to a couple of wins the last few weeks.

“It’s the playoffs. There are a lot of good teams. You have to play your best game to move on.”

Other 11-man matchups

No. 1-ranked, defending state champion Kindred (9-0) hosts Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6-3). The Cardinals made four straight state title game appearances from 2017-2020, winning three consecutive championships from 2018-20.

No. 5-ranked Bottineau (8-1) hosts Central Cass (6-2). The Braves’ lone loss came at No. 3-ranked Hillsboro-Central Valley.

Region 4 champion Beulah (7-2), the No. 4 overall seed, takes on Minot Ryan (4-5). The Miners had won six in a row until a 14-6 loss at Bowman County in the regular-season finale.

No. 2-ranked Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (9-0) hosts Bowman County (6-3). The Aggies are the No. 2 overall seed behind Kindred. The Bulldogs have won three straight since back-to-back close losses Shiloh and Dickinson Trinity.

Dickinson Trinity (8-1), ranked No. 4 in the final Class B 11-man poll, hosts Ray-Powers Lake (6-3). The Titans’ only loss was a 38-35 setback to Beulah. The Outlaws’ only losses have been to three playoff teams – Shiloh Christian in the opener and Des Lacs-Burlington and Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (8-1), ranked No. 3 in the final media poll, hosts Lisbon (6-3). The Burros have won seven straight since a Week 2 loss to top-ranked Kindred. The Broncos have won four of their last five games.

Oakes (8-1), which finished tied for fifth with Bottineau in the final media poll, hosts Thompson (7-2). The Tornadoes’ only setback came at Kindred. The Tommies started 7-0 but lost to Bottineau and Hillsboro-Central Valley the past two weeks.

Area 9-man matchups

No. 2-ranked New Salem-Almont (8-0) hosts Hettinger County (5-4) in a rematch of the regular-season finale, which the Holsteins won 72-20. The Mustangs advanced with a 34-0 win over Kidder County last Saturday.

Grant County-Flasher (6-2), the No. 7 overall seed, hosts South Border (7-2). The Storm has won six straight since starting 0-2 with losses to South Border and New Salem-Almont. The Mustangs’ only loss came to NSA and they beat the Storm 46-34 in the season opener.