Skyhawks post road playoff win over Lakers

Last year, the Shiloh Christian football season ended with a loss at Des Lacs-Burlington in the opening round of the playoffs.

This time around, the Skyhawks turned the tables on the Lakers.

Joey Desir threw for four touchdowns passes and ran for another as the Skyhawks posted a 35-14 victory on Saturday in the opening round of the Class B 11-man playoffs.

“Any time you win in the playoffs, it’s good,” Shiloh Christian coach Funnon Barker said. “We’re happy to be able to come up here and walk away with a victory. Last year, they took it to us for four quarters. This time, the kids didn’t want to let them be the aggressors.”

Shiloh jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

The Skyhawks scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, taking a 21-0 lead.

Desir threw scoring strikes to Michael Fagerland and Isaac Emmel and ran for another TD to give Shiloh an early advantage.

“The first quarter was big,” Barker said. “We were able to jump out and our early momentum carried over. We felt like if we got off to a fast start, we’d be OK. Our kids did a good job executing.”

Shiloh held Des Lacs-Burlington to one offensive touchdown, a Paxton Ystaas 7-yard run in the third quarter. The Lakers’ only other score came on defense as Ystaas returned an interception 50 yards for a score in the second quarter.

Desir connected with three different receivers on his four TD passes – Fagerland had two, and Emmel and Darrick Even each had one.

“Joey had a tremendous day,” Barker said. “I’m sure he’d like to have the pick-6 back, but he had a sound football game throwing the ball and in the run game. Between him and Fagerland we had over 100 yards rushing and we were able to milk the clock in the second half.”

The Skyhawks’ defense held the Lakers in check most of the day.

“Our defense played really solid today,” Barker said. “We really wanted to keep their running game in between the tackles. Our edges played well, the linebackers filled well and made the plays and the defensive line played well too.”

Emmel played a big role in the middle of the Shiloh defense, helping contain the Lakers’ strong running game. The junior linebacker broke the single-season record for tackles, previously held by his brother Blake Emmel.

With the road win, the Skyhawks (8-2) advance to the quarterfinals, where they will travel to Beluah on Saturday, Oct. 29 to face the No. 4-seeded Miners (8-2). It’s a rematch of a Region 4 contest on Sept. 30, when Beulah beat Shiloh 50-36 at Miller Field.

“Beulah is one of the best teams in the state,” Barker said. “They’re big, physical, they make everything difficult on you. We expect a good matchup again.”

The Miners rolled past Minot Ryan 42-15 in their opening-round game.