Skyhawks hoping to build off last season

The Shiloh Christian volleyball team is hoping to build off the foundation they built last season.

Coming off a season in which a lot of Skyhawks saw their first varsity competition, Tricia Sorensen’s team is hoping to take the next step this fall.

“We’re really excited about this year,” Sorensen said. “Last year, we were super young – most of our team was sophomores, so we did a lot of fundamental building and just trying to get those fundamentals and that base line figured out.

“This year, we’re a little better on the fundamentals so I think we can add a few more elements and we’ve got some more team chemistry having the majority of our team back. It will be an exciting, fun year to be able to build on last year.”

The Skyhawks lost only one senior off last year’s team, but it was a key one – all-region setter Gabby Kraemer graduated.

“The setter role is a big role to fill but for the most part everyone else is back,” Sorensen said. “We have that chemistry and now it’s developing our timing with our new setter. But Caitlyn Dannenfelzer is a senior, she’s been with us a long time and she’s stepped into that role well early.”

The Skyhawks have three seniors returning – Dannenfelzer, Aliya Schock and Haley Quam, who will be available right away after joining the team late in the regular season last fall after transferring to Shiloh.

“Haley was with us all last year, and now having her back and able to play at the beginning of the year is good. She brings that leadership,” Sorensen said.

“We have three great seniors. They’ve been working so hard and set the tone for the younger kids in practice.”

Shiloh Christian opened its season last weekend, competing in the Coal Country Tournament in Hazen. That gave Sorensen a chance to get an early read on the team.

“We always kind of take the Hazen tournament as like a preseason NFL football game,” Sorensen said. “I kind of play different positions and see who fits well where. There was a lot of different lineups we looked at. We got a feel for who played well where.

“I thought we worked really well together offensively. We have a lot of good hitters, a lot of good combinations. We played competitive in all of our games. We had a chance to win them all. We lost a couple of them but it was exciting to see us having that potential in all of our games and being able to feel how we work together as a unit.”

The Skyhawks have some time off after their preseason tournament to work on things before their regular-season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8 at home against Center-Stanton.

“The girls are antsy for a game,” Sorensen said. “They made comments in practice yesterday about how come it’s so long before our first game? When you practice (so long) before your first real game, I get that they want to play but it’s nice to have that week to see what we have to work on from those Hazen games. Now we have a week to work on it and try to make it better.

“It’s early in the season. Nothing is going to be perfect. We don’t want it to be there yet, we want to have things to improve on. I like having the week off. The girls probably don’t.”

Once they get back on the court, the Skyhawks hope to contend in a tough Region 8 field.

“We want to go into every game wanting to win. We just want to go in and compete every game,” Sorensen said. “I think this year we have a really skilled, talented, athletic team. We could be pretty tough to beat but it will be see who shows up on game day and how we jell together attitude-wise and work well as a unit.

“Our region has a lot of tough teams. I don’t know if there’s any one powerhouse. On any given day anybody can beat anybody. We just want to go into every game and play our best and compete.”

Football

Nathan Kees picked up his first career victory as Bowman County football coach as the Bulldogs posted a 36-0 road win over Stanley.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 after opening with a 20-18 loss to Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central. Bowman County hosts Southern McLean (1-1) in its Class B 11-man Region 4 opener on Friday.

The Mustangs are 1-1, opening with a 26-6 win over South Prairie-Max before falling 22-8 last week at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central.

q q q

Dane Farstveet ran for two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt for a score to help Beach defeat Kidder County 22-14.

The Buccaneers (1-1) picked up their first win of the season after a 44-20 loss to highly-ranked New Salem-Almont in the season opener. Beach visits Grant County-Flasher on Friday. The Storm (0-2) is looking for its first win after losses to South Border (46-34) and No. 2-ranked New Salem-Almont (44-22).

q q q

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion routinely rolled to big wins last season en route to a state nine-man title. The top-ranked Loboes (2-0) haven’t missed a beat, opening the season with a pair of road wins – 50-0 at Maple River and 59-0 at Enderlin. LLM hosts Hatton-Northwood (1-1) this weekend in its home opener.

q q q

Four of the five teams in nine-man Region 5 have opened the season with two straight wins.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter is 2-0 after beating Hettinger County 36-28 and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 44-6. South Border won 46-34 at Grant County-Flasher and topped Hettinger County 38-8. New Salem-Almont won 44-20 at Beach and defeated Grant County-Flasher 44-22. Central McLean opened with a 30-0 shutout of Richardton-Taylor-Hebron and edged Hettinger-Scranton 14-8.

The other team in Region 5 – Kidder County – is 0-2, but with a pair of one-score losses, 14-12 to Hettinger-Scranton and 22-14 at Beach.

q q q

In Class B 11-man, Region 4, No. 4-ranked Dickinson Trinity and No. 5-ranked Shiloh Christian are off to 2-0 starts heading into their region openers.

The Titans opened with a 26-0 win at Des Lacs-Burlington and rolled past Minot Ryan 61-22. Trinity hosts Killdeer (1-1) on Friday. The Cowboys opened with a 14-13 win over Stanley and lost 34-7 at South Prairie-Max.

The Skyhawks opened with a 34-8 win over Ray-Powers Lake and last week won 39-7 at Nedrose. The Skyhawks are on the road this week at Belfield to take on Heart River (0-1). The Cougars were idle the first week before opening with a 31-0 home loss to Ray-Powers Lake.

q q q

Beulah (1-1) hosts Hazen (1-1) in the Coal Bowl on Friday. The Miners opened with a 36-24 win at Turtle Mountain but lost their home opener 30-19 to Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison. The Bison lost 44-12 at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison before winning 26-16 at Watford City last week. It will be the third consecutive road game to open the slate for Hazen, which has four of its final six games at home, starting Sept. 9 against Southern McLean.