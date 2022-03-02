Skyhawks face familiar foe in state opener

Dan Seifert was happy to be still running practices at the Leach Gymnasium this week.

“There’s only eight teams left,” the Shiloh Christian girls basketball coach said. “We’ve had a lot of energy in practice this week, which is nice to see this time of year.”

The Skyhawks were prepping for this week’s state Class B tournament, which tips off on Thursday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on the campus of the University of North Dakota.

“We’ve been working on our defense, working on our offense, fine-tuning some things,” Seifert said.

The Skyhawks will be making their third state tournament appearance in four seasons. Shiloh has won seven Region 5 titles since 2012, winning their only Class B title back in 2016.

Shiloh heads to state on a 10-game winning streak since a Jan. 15 loss at Grafton – one of the other seven teams headed to the Betty this weekend.

They face a tough task, and a familiar foe, in the quarterfinals.

In Thursday’s late game, the Skyhawks (20-4) will square off with Linton-HMB. The Lions (20-3) defeated a shorthanded Skyhawks team 43-24 on Jan. 8.

“I don’t know how much to put into that one,” said Seifert, who had his two leading scorers out for that contest. All-stater Hailey Quam missed that game due to illness and sophomore forward Dedra Wood logged only seven minutes in the contest.

Shiloh managed just eight field goals in the loss to the Region 3 champs.

Wood is out for the season due to injury, but Quam – making her second consecutive state tournament appearance after leading Wilton-Wing to a region title last season – will be back for the rematch.

“We know what to expect out of them and they know what to expect out of us, too,” Seifert said. “It’s going to be a great matchup.”

The Lions come into the tournament as the No. 5 seed, with Shiloh the No. 4 seed. Linton-HMB, which made 10 Class B appearances between 1995 and 2012, is making its first trip to the B in a decade.

“They have two outstanding shooters in JayCee (Richter) and Teegan (Scherr),” Seifert said. “JayCee is their heart and soul, she does everything for them, runs the point. We have to worry about the three-point shot and keep JayCee out of the lane.

“She sees the court so well, drives to the basket and can find the open person.”

Shiloh Christian has had to adjust late in the season with the injury to Wood, but the Skyhawks have a potent 1-2 punch with Grace Kelly and Quam. And several other Skyhawks have played well down the stretch to pick up the slack.

“There’s no secret we like to go high-low with Grace and Hailey,” Seifert said. “Hannah Westin has been on a tear the last two weeks. Betsy Hatlestad, a freshman, has stepped up with the injury to Wood. She’s a good rebounder. And Kennady Walth, our point guard, is always in the mix.”

Shiloh has played a challenging non-region schedule this season to prepare for the postseason. Their four losses came to highly-ranked foes – Four Winds-Minnewaukan, which was ranked No. 2 in the final Class B poll of the season before being upset in the Region 4 final by Langdon-Edmore-Munich, and three state-tournament qualifiers – No. 1 seed Kindred, No. 2 seed Grafton and Linton-HMB.

“We played a hard schedule, and knowing we’ve been in those games, that confidence will be a big key going into the weekend,” Seifert said.

Linton-HMB comes in having won five straight since a three-point loss to Oakes in the regular-season finale. The Lions’ other two setbacks came against No. 1-ranked Kindred and Herreid-Selby, S.D.

“That’s why it’s such a good matchup,” Seifert said. “Two teams who are peaking right now. Both of these teams have players who have been in big games before and had the spotlight on them. It’s going to be a great matchup.”

