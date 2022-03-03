 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skyhawks advance to Class B semifinals

sc

A big second quarter turned the tide as Shiloh Christian advanced to the semifinals of the state Class B girls basketball tournament.

Trailing for most of the first quarter, the Skyhawks hit their stride in the second eight minutes.

No. 4 seed Shiloh outscored No. 5 seed Linton-HMB 19-2 in the second to take an 11-point halftime lead on the way to a 48-34 victory in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Thursday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks.

Hailey Quam and Grace Kelly powered the Skyhawks (21-4) as they avenged a regular-season loss to the Lions.

Both finished with double doubles. Kelly finished with game-high totals of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Quam had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Skyhawks’ defense limited Linton-HMB to 24 percent shooting from the floor (13 for 54) and forced 16 turnovers.

Shiloh outrebounded Linton-HMB 39-29.

The Lions hit 7 three-pointers but shot 22 percent from long range (7 for 31).

Hannah Westin added seven for Shiloh Christian, which will take on top-seeded and unbeaten Kindred in the state semifinals on Friday night.

Erin Kelsch led Linton (20-4) with 11 points. Teegan Scherr added nine points and five rebounds while JayCee Richter finished with six points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Kindred 72, Beulah 29

Top-ranked Kindred shot 52 percent from the field to remain unbeaten and advance to the semifinals with a 72-29 victory over Region 7 champion Beulah.

Abby Duchscherer scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had eight steals and six assists to lead the Vikings (24-0).

Kindred connected on 30 of 58 field goal attempts in the game.

Laela Eisenschenk added 13 points and Kacie Burner 11 for the Vikings.

Jenna Koppelsloen paced the Miners (18-6) with 10 points and Kinsey Zuroff added nine.

Grafton 59, Kenmare 34

Walker Demers scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to power No. 2-seeded Grafton to an opening-round victory over Kenmare.

Cassie Erickson added 12 points and Reagon Hanson 10 for the Spoilers (21-3). Keira Cole added six points and 10 rebounds for Grafton.

Masche Miller scored 12 points and Madison Melin nine for the Honkers (17-8).

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 21

The Cardinals jumped out to a 21-8 lead after eight minutes and cruised to a win over the Mavericks.

Jaya Henderson led three players in double figures with 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for No. 3 seed Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-3). Jalynn Swanson added 14 points and Morgan Freije finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (21-4) had nine different players score in the contest, led by Madison Moberg with four points.

N.D. Class B Girls Basketball Tournament

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Quarterfinals

Grafton 59, Kenmare 34

Kenmare;8;20;24;34

Grafton;5;22;38;59

KENMARE – Masche Miller 12, Madison Melin 8, Brenna Stroklund 10, Alexa Varty 3. Totals: 13-38 FG, 3-8 FT, 16 fouls, 19 rebounds (Stroklund 9), 18 turnovers. Three-pointers: 5-11 (Miller 2, Melin 1, Stroklund 1, Varty 1).

GRAFTON – Walker Demers 14, Cassie Erickson 12, Reagon Hanson 10, Ainsley McLain 7, Keira Cole 6. Totals: 25-58 FG, 6-10 FT, 7 fouls, 34 rebounds (Demers 10, Cole 10), 12 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-13 (Erickson 1, Hanson 1, McLain 1).

Records: Kenmare 17-8, Grafton 21-3.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 21

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;8;11;15;21

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;21;35;44;59

MOHALL-LANSFORD-SHERWOOD – Madison Moberg 4, Jamie Thompson 3, Kylie Abernathey 3, Lauren Steeves 2, Lainey Schmidt 2, Emma Southam 2, Isabell Buynak 2, Jasmine Undlin 2, Allison Undlin 1. Totals: 8-33 FG, 3-5 FT, 13 fouls (Thompson), 24 rebounds (Thompson 6), 23 turnovers. Three-pointers: 2-5 (Thompson 1, Abernathey 1).

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH – Jaya Henderson 24, Jalynn Swanson 14, Morgan Freije 11, Marlee Hetletved 4, Meredith Romfo 2, Halle Jabs 2, Olivia Christianson 2. Totals: 24-53 FG, 8-13 FT, 10 fouls, 29 rebounds (Freije 9), 10 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-13 (Henderson 2, Swanson 1).

Records: Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 21-4, Langdon-Edmore-Munch 20-3.

Kindred 72, Beulah 29

Beulah;7;11;29;29

Kindred;22;42;66;72

BEULAH – Jenna Koppelsloen 10, Kinsey Zuroff 9, Harys Beauchamp 4, Paige Miller 3, Allyson Walcker 2, Breken Bieber 1. Totals: 11-37 FG, 3-9 FT, 8 fouls, 19 rebounds (Koppelsloen 5), 34 turnovers. Three-pointers: 4-11 (Zuroff 3, Miller 1).

KINDRED – Abby Duchscherer 22, Laela Eisenschenk 13, Kacie Burner 11, Terryn Johnson 9, Tina Freier 5, Charli McQuillan 5, Avery Bartels 2, Tess Rohrbeck 2. Totals: 30-58 FG, 7-8 FT, 13 fouls, 27 rebounds (Duchscherer 7), 14 turnovers. Three-pointers: 5-16 (Eisenschenk 1, Burner 1, Freier 2, McQuillan 1).

Records: Beulah 18-6, Kindred 24-0.

Shiloh Christian 48, Linton-HMB 34

Linton-HMB;13;15;24;34

Shiloh Christian;7;26;37;48

LINTON-HMB – Erin Kelsch 11, Teegan Scherr 9, JayCee Richter 6, Callie Hase 3, Brooklyn Schumacher 3, Kaylee Weninger 2. Totals: 13-54 FG, 1-2 FT, 13 fouls, 29 rebounds (Richter 7), 16 turnovers. Three-pointers: 7-31 (Kelsch 3, Scherr 2, Hase 1, Schumacher 1).

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Grace Kelly 19, Hailey Quam 18, Hannah Westin 7, Payge Schock 2, Kennady Walth 2. Totals: 17-51 FG, 11-15 FT, 5 fouls, 39 rebounds (Kelly 12, Quam 10), 12 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-10 (Kelly 1, Quam 1, Westin 1).

Records: Linton-HMB 20-4, Shiloh Christian 21-4.

