Skyhawks advance to Class B semifinals

A big second quarter turned the tide as Shiloh Christian advanced to the semifinals of the state Class B girls basketball tournament.

Trailing for most of the first quarter, the Skyhawks hit their stride in the second eight minutes.

No. 4 seed Shiloh outscored No. 5 seed Linton-HMB 19-2 in the second to take an 11-point halftime lead on the way to a 48-34 victory in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Thursday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks.

Hailey Quam and Grace Kelly powered the Skyhawks (21-4) as they avenged a regular-season loss to the Lions.

Both finished with double doubles. Kelly finished with game-high totals of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Quam had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Skyhawks’ defense limited Linton-HMB to 24 percent shooting from the floor (13 for 54) and forced 16 turnovers.

Shiloh outrebounded Linton-HMB 39-29.

The Lions hit 7 three-pointers but shot 22 percent from long range (7 for 31).

Hannah Westin added seven for Shiloh Christian, which will take on top-seeded and unbeaten Kindred in the state semifinals on Friday night.

Erin Kelsch led Linton (20-4) with 11 points. Teegan Scherr added nine points and five rebounds while JayCee Richter finished with six points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Kindred 72, Beulah 29

Top-ranked Kindred shot 52 percent from the field to remain unbeaten and advance to the semifinals with a 72-29 victory over Region 7 champion Beulah.

Abby Duchscherer scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had eight steals and six assists to lead the Vikings (24-0).

Kindred connected on 30 of 58 field goal attempts in the game.

Laela Eisenschenk added 13 points and Kacie Burner 11 for the Vikings.

Jenna Koppelsloen paced the Miners (18-6) with 10 points and Kinsey Zuroff added nine.

Grafton 59, Kenmare 34

Walker Demers scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to power No. 2-seeded Grafton to an opening-round victory over Kenmare.

Cassie Erickson added 12 points and Reagon Hanson 10 for the Spoilers (21-3). Keira Cole added six points and 10 rebounds for Grafton.

Masche Miller scored 12 points and Madison Melin nine for the Honkers (17-8).

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 21

The Cardinals jumped out to a 21-8 lead after eight minutes and cruised to a win over the Mavericks.

Jaya Henderson led three players in double figures with 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for No. 3 seed Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-3). Jalynn Swanson added 14 points and Morgan Freije finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (21-4) had nine different players score in the contest, led by Madison Moberg with four points.

