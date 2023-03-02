Minot’s Maya Aguilar and Mandan’s McKenna Johnson traded baskets in the opening minute.

From that point, the defending state champions reeled off 19 consecutive points. Minot, ranked No. 4 in Class A girls basketball, went on to open the West Region tournament with a 76-49 victory over the Braves on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall.

An early flurry of points, with everybody contributing, sparked Minot in its 17th win of the season.

But it all starts on the other end, according to Majettes coach Jason Schwarz.

“Defense – I was really happy with how we played today. We played pretty solid, made a lot of things difficult for them. We had a fast start, which is what we wanted to have,” Schwarz said. “Defense created a lot of that for us.

“We were able to get out and run a little bit off some turnovers and rebounds and that got our offensive game going a little bit. But it starts on the defensive end for us.”

All five Minot starters scored in the game-opening 21-2 blitz. The Majettes shot 55 percent (17 for 31) in the first half, building a 42-18 lead at the intermission. Eight different players scored in the first half, with Minot sinking 5 of 14 three-pointers – getting two apiece from Avery Lunde and Leelee Bell and one from Presley Bennett.

“We’ve been working on that a lot, getting everyone the ball, ball movement,” said Bell, who posted a double double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. “That was great to see everyone else making threes.”

Minot (17-4) finished the game shooting 49 percent (28 for 57) and sank 13 three-pointers. Lunde finished with four, Taury Hight three, Bell and Karew Lamoureux two apiece and one each from Bennett and Eve Knutson.

“That’s what we would like. We’ve got a lot of kids that can shoot it,” Schwarz said. “It was good to see a lot of them come out and hit some big shots for us today, get those tournament jitters out of the way right away and see some balls go through the net.”

The key for Minot was to keep moving the ball, Bell said.

“Move the ball. A lot of times we just drive and shoot, just one play,” she said.” We worked on our patience in practice. We knew we had to bring it in today and be patient.”

Lunde led four Majettes in double figures with 16 points. Hight finished with 14, Bell 13, Aguliar 11 and Lamoureux 10. Maggie Fricke finished with six points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Hailey Markel hit four three-pointers – three in the second half as the Braves tried to battle back – and finished with a game-high 22 points for Mandan (11-12). Johnson added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Braves will play St. Mary's at 7:15 p.m. on Friday in the Exhibit Hall in a consolation game.

Minot will square off with Bismarck at 3:45 p.m. on Friday in the Main Arena in the semifinals.

“Everybody wants to play their best basketball right now,” Schwarz said. “We felt like we’ve been climbing towards that and this probably was as close to one of those as we’ve had in a while so it was nice to see and now if we see that every game, we’ll let the chips fall.”