Sioux Falls, U-Mary split NSIC doubleheader

Matt Cartwright and Noah Puetz helped Sioux Falls pick up a road win over the University of Mary on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

Cartwright and Puetz combined for 43 points as the Cougars edged U-Mary 90-84 in Northern Sun basketball.

The Cougars scored 51 points in the second half, shooting 56 percent (33 for 59) from the field in the process.

Puetz scored a game-high 23 points and led Sioux Falls with eight rebounds. Cartwright added 21 points, hitting four of the Cougars’ eight three-pointers.

Two other players reached double figures for USF (12-4, 7-3 NSIC) – Jack Thompson with 17 and Trent Lippoldt with 12.

Kam Warrens led the Marauders (8-6, 4-6 NSIC) with 21 points and Zyon Smith netted 20. Lucas Mayer added 15 and Jeremiah Jones 10.

Warrens pulled down a game-high nine rebounds to pace U-Mary.

Women U-Mary 71, USF 59

Megan Zander scored 25 points to lead the way as the Marauders finished off a weekend conference sweep.

Mo Hakim added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds as U-Mary defeated Sioux Falls 71-59, picking up their third win in the past four Northern Sun contests.

The Marauders shot 50 percent from the field (25 for 50) and 30 percent (7 for 23) from three-point range.

Addison Rozell finished with nine points and Julia Fitterer added eight for U-Mary (8-5, 7-3 NSIC).

Olivia Gamoke led three Cougars in double figures with 19 points. Madison Wuebben added 17 and Brecli Honner 11 for USF (4-11, 1-9 NSIC).

U-Mary hits the road next week, travelling to Augustana on Friday, Jan. 13 and Wayne State on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Women

U-Mary 71, Sioux Falls 59

Sioux Falls 10 25 46 59

U-Mary 19 33 50 71

SIOUX FALLS – Brecli Honner 11, Madison Wuebben 17, Olivia Gamoke 19, Lizzie Olson 4, Lauren Sanders 6, Tayah Leenderts 2. Totals: 21-51 FG, 10-14 FT, 19 fouls, 29 rebounds (Honner 5, Sanders 5), 9 turnovers, 10 assists (Honner 3, Wuebben 3, Gamoke 3). Three-pointers: 7-13 (Honner 1, Wuebben 3, Gamoke 1, Sanders 2).

U-MARY – Carly Kottsick 5, Ryleigh Wacha 2, Megan Zander 25, Megan Voit 3, Addison Rozell 9, Mo Hakim 12, Zoe Velde 2, Reese Wishart 5, Julia Fitterer 8. Totals: 25-50 FG, 14-24 FT, 14 fouls, 34 rebounds (Hakim 9), 8 turnovers, 15 assists (Wacha 6). Three-pointers: 7-23 (Kottsick 1, Zander 3, Voit 1, Fitterer 2).

Records: Sioux Falls 4-12 1-9 NSIC; U-Mary 8-5, 7-3 NSIC.

Men

Sioux Falls 90, U-Mary 84

Sioux Falls 39 51 — 90

U-Mary 36 48 — 84

SIOUX FALLS – Jack Thompson 17, Zane Alm 2, Matt Cartwright 21, Noah Puetz 23, Kenji Scales 7, Jake Kettner 5, Trent Lippoldt 12, Conner Jackson 3. Totals: 33-59 FG, 16-20 FT, 24 fouls (Scales, Kettner), 28 rebounds (Puetz 8), 9 turnovers, 19 assists (Thompson 4, Puetz 4, Scales 4). Three-pointers: 8-17 (Thompson 1, Cartwright 4, Puetz 1, Scales 1, Kettner 1).

U-MARY – Zyon Smith 20, Treyton Mattern 6, Kam Warrens 21, Gertautas Urbonavicius 8, Lucas Mayer 15, Veljko Radakovic 4, Jeremiah Jones 10. Totals: 26-56 FG, 23-30 FT, 20 fouls (Mattern), 36 rebounds (Warrens 9), 14 turnovers, 18 assists (Warrens 7). Three-pointers: 9-21 (Smith 4, Warrens 2, Urbonavicius 1, Jones 2).

Records: Sioux Falls 12-4, 7-3 NSIC; U-Mary 8-6, 4-6 NSIC.