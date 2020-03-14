Signal, stupid; driving is not a game

Here you are, coaching third base in a baseball game. Runner on third, nobody out, tie game in the bottom of the 10th inning. You get the sign from the dugout. Suicide squeeze.

But you hold off on relaying the command to the batter until the next pitch is on the way to the plate. Batter takes the pitch, onrushing runner is out by a mile. The head coach, thinking you're an idiot, replaces you in the coaching box. He's probably right.

It's football season. You're the quarterback. Third and long. You notice the opposing team has shifted its defense, leaving it vulnerable to a deep pass. You audible -- after the ball is snapped -- and throw an incomplete pass to a receiver who isn't there. Your coach gives you a piece of his mind in boot camp phraseology and tries a different quarterback on the next series, justifiably so.

Such situations may seem ridiculous or incomprehensible to former players or avid sports fans.

Yet much the same scenario unfolds hundreds of times daily on the streets of Bismarck and Mandan. Far too many drivers are unaware or don't care that the purpose of turn signals is to communicate your next move.

