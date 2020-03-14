Signal, stupid; driving is not a game

Here you are, coaching third base in a baseball game. Runner on third, nobody out, tie game in the bottom of the 10th inning. You get the sign from the dugout. Suicide squeeze.
But you hold off on relaying the command to the batter until the next pitch is on the way to the plate. Batter takes the pitch, onrushing runner is out by a mile. The head coach, thinking you're an idiot, replaces you in the coaching box. He's probably right.
It's football season. You're the quarterback. Third and long. You notice the opposing team has shifted its defense, leaving it vulnerable to a deep pass. You audible -- after the ball is snapped -- and throw an incomplete pass to a receiver who isn't there. Your coach gives you a piece of his mind in boot camp phraseology and tries a different quarterback on the next series, justifiably so.
Such situations may seem ridiculous or incomprehensible to former players or avid sports fans.
Yet much the same scenario unfolds hundreds of times daily on the streets of Bismarck and Mandan. Far too many drivers are unaware or don't care that the purpose of turn signals is to communicate your next move.
Engaging your blinker as you're entering your turn is no different than signaling a squeeze play when the pitch is in flight. It has no communication value whatsoever.
Worse yet, of course, and all too common, is the complete failure to call the audible, i.e. simply not signalling your turn due to stubbornness or absentmindedness.
It's baffling that drivers, many of whom realize the value of signals in athletics, fail to recognize the importance of communication behind the wheel.
The result of failing to signal on the road can be much more costly or tragic than a wasted down on the gridiron or an unnecessary out on the diamond.
Even if courtesy is not your style, it might be in your best interest to let your teammates -- you know, the other drivers on the road -- know what the next play is. After all, flipping on the turn signal in a timely manner is a small price to play compared to an auto body shop visit or hospital stay.
After all, another vehicle, weighing in at a couple of tons or more, can be far more dangerous than the most ferocious linebacker. And if you fail to communicate with a 18-wheeler, the result of your oversight could be something we don't want to think about.
Steve Thomas is a Bismarck Tribune sportswriter.