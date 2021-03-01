Shiloh's 6-minute burst sinks Flasher in District 9 championship game

Latecomers beware. When you miss a little, you can miss a lot.
For instance, anyone who missed the first 10 minutes of Monday's championship game in the District 9 boys basketball tournament, in essence, missed the game.
Defending champion Shiloh Christian got off on the wrong foot en route to its 69-46 victory over Flasher. Flasher broke away to a 7-0 lead, all the scoring courtesy of 6-3 junior Jace Friesz.
Then the sword of Damocles fell.
Kyler Klein opened Skyhawk scoring with a 3-pointer halfway through the first period, and Shiloh was off and running on a game-deciding 21-2 run.
When the stampede ended six minutes and eight Flasher turnovers later, Shiloh had a comfortable 21-9 cushion. The Skyhawks expanded the advantage to 39-23 at halftime and Flasher drew no closer that 12 points after the break.
Khael DeCoteau, a 6-2 senior who scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds, said the decisive 21-point run was built on basketball basics.
"We were talking on defense and running our offense. ... Coach has been telling us to press the point guard and be aggressive on defense -- make them work for everything they get," DeCoteau said. "We had a lot of fouls, though. We've got to work on that."
The Skyhawks benefited from sticky man-to-man defense.
"Teamwork," DeCoteau said. "We came out playing aggressively and playing smart -- playing like a team."
Offense did not come easily to the top-seeded Bulldogs on Monday. In addition to 18 turnovers, Flasher was bedeviled by 15-for-54 shooting, which comes out to 28 percent.
Shiloh, meanwhile shot 40 percent, canning 27 of 68 attempts.
Three players accounted for 48 of Shiloh's points. Carter Englund, a 6-foot-6 junior, led with 19 points, followed by 18 from 6-2 senior Luke Wanzek and 11 from Klein, a 5-10 sophomore. Englund also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Jace Friesz paced the Bulldogs with 17 points. Javin Friesz, a 6-1 freshman, scored 15 points.
The setback was the first for Flasher in 10 games. That run included a 57-56 victory over Shiloh on Feb. 2 in Flasher.
Shiloh, known for its aggressive scheduling, improved to 12-9.
Coach Brad Miller said Shiloh has traditionally challenged its players with a demanding schedule, which seldom leads to an eye-catching win-loss record.
"We basically try to play the best teams we can find who will play us. ... My goal is to get our team ready to play in the postseason," he observed.
Shiloh and Flasher were playing for seeding purposes. Both had clinched berths in the Region 5 tournament with their semifinal victories.
"You always want to win every game, but there really was no pressure," Miller said. "You've got to beat three teams in the regional tournament, anyway."
Flasher and Shiloh return to the St. Mary's basketball floor for the Region 5 tournament, which begins next Monday.
New Salem-Almont 59, Solen 50
New Salem outscored Solen 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 59-50 win and clinch a spot in next week’s Region 5 tournament.
The Holsteins held a slim 47-43 edge entering the final period.
Wyatt Kuhn poured in a team-high 21 points for the Holsteins, who won despite missing eight free throws. Dylan Rud also was in double figures with 11 points.
Dathan Village Center’s 22 points were a game-high for Solen.
Standing Rock 61, Grant County 32
Standing Rock poured in 20 first-quarter points and never looked back in a 61-32 victory over Grant County.
The Warriors, led by 16 points from Xander Vetter, advanced to the Region 5 tournament with the triumph. Ty Giroux (13), Dayne Abbey (13) and John Luger (10) also were in double figures for Standing Rock.