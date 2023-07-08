Hailey Quam is ready to put the finishing touches on her basketball career.

The Shiloh Christian graduate will hit the court one more time in next week’s Lions All-Star basketball games.

The annual Class A vs. Class B all-star games are set for Monday at Bismarck High School and Tuesday at Fargo South. Games tip off at 6 and 8 p.m. each night. It will be one more opportunity to compete with and against some of the best players in North Dakota.

“I’m just really excited,” Quam said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.

“I’ve played with a lot these girls before, played on teams with some of them, played against some of them. I’m excited to have to opportunity to play with them again.”

Quam scored more than 2,000 points during her high school career and played in state Class B tournaments for Wilton-Wing and Shiloh Christian. She’s one of four finalists for the Miss Basketball award set to play for Class B, along with Ellie Braaten of Westhope-Newburg, Hallie Crockett of Northern Cass and Decontee Smith of Central Cass.

Quam has had the chance to play with or against almost all of the Class B players during summer ball, and she’s played against a number of the Class A all-stars. Class A holds a 42-32 lead in the all-time series.

“It’s going to be fun to be with those girls again,” Quam said. “I’ve been playing with and against them for years, so I know it’s going to be a blast, win or lose.”

The All-Star series will be the final chapter of Quam’s basketball career as she heads off to college this fall at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

“It’s a last hurrah. It’s going to be bittersweet,” Quam said. “Basketball has been big for me. But I’m ready to be a student, have fun. I know I’m going to miss it, but I’m excited for a new chapter.”

Quam plans to study speech pathology at GCU and she looks forward to getting outdoors.

“It’s warm. I love hiking, and the ocean is not that far a drive,” she said. “I know a lot of people who are going there. It’s going to be something new, something different.”

Quam is happy to get the opportunity to play in the Lions games.

“Not everybody gets this opportunity, so I’m grateful for it,” she said.

When she looks back over her high school career, it’s not the 2,000 points, the awards or even the wins and losses she remembers most.

“It’s not really the awards or the stats, it’s being with the girls, getting the opportunity to compete with them and against them, the bonding moments with the girls, on or off the court, getting to hang with them,” Quam said.

The Class B roster features the four Miss Basketball finalists, along with four other all-state selections – Klaire Cotton of Central Cass, Rylen Burgess of Cavalier, Ellie Powell of Bowman County and Mykell Heidlebaugh of Rugby.

Braaten, Crockett, Quam and Smith were all first-team all-staters.

The Class A all-star roster includes a pair of Miss Basketball finalists in Century’s Bergan Kinnebrew and West Fargo’s Miriley Simon and all-staters Amy Gourneau of Turtle Mountain, Chloe Pfau of West Fargo and Ella Falk of Jamestown.

“They’re all very talented,” Quam said. “It’s going to be fun to play against them. Good competition. It’s going to be fun either way.”