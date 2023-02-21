Thanks to Hailey Quam, the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks got off to a strong start again.

For the second straight postseason game, Quam scored 10 first-quarter points to jump start the No. 5-ranked Skyhawks. Shiloh Christian (21-2) scored the first 11 points of the game en route to a 64-26 semifinal victory over Washburn on Tuesday at the Region 5 tournament at Mandan High School.

“I never know when it’s going to be my last game and so I just want to go out and give it my all every game,” said Quam, who scored 20 points in the first half as Shiloh opened up a 19-5 lead after one quarter and built a 37-25 halftime lead.

“We wanted to run our offense through her tonight, kind of get her going and see how Washburn would defend that,” Skyhawks coach Dan Seifert said. "Hailey doesn’t get too nervous in big games like this, some of the other kids had some nerves tonight so they worked those out and we’ll be ready to go on Thursday.”

Quam opened the scoring with a putback and a layup off a turnover forced by the Skyhawks’ press. Once again, the emphasis on defense played a big role in a Shiloh victory.

“Our defense is what sets the tone for our offense. Once we were getting after it on the defensive end, then that sparks our offense,” said Quam, who finished with a game-high 26 points and five rebounds.

“Our defense kind of dictates how our offense goes,” Seifert said. “It was good to see them come out with a great defensive effort. At the beginning of the second half is where we really poured it on there with the defensive effort and kind of put it away early in the second half.”

Quam added six points during the third quarter, when Shiloh took command. The Skyhawks held the Cardinals to one field goal, outscoring Washburn 18-2 to take a 55-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I’m just really proud of our team, we went out and left it all on the court,” Quam said. “We gave it our all and we played really well as a team.”

The Skyhawks shot 54 percent (26 for 48) from the field and outrebounded the Cardinals 34-16, allowing only one offensive rebound.

“It was fun to watch that for the second day in a row,” Seifert said. “We challenged the girls at the half, they had one offensive rebound and we said hey, keep them off the boards, see if we can hold them to none in the second half. This is the kind of team where we can challenge them like that and they usually live up to those challenges.”

Shiloh limited Washburn to 34.5 percent shooting from the field (10 for 29).

Once again, the Skyhawks showed their depth. Quam was the lone double-figure scorer, with Emma Duffy adding nine. Shiloh’s reserves accounted for 28 points.

“It is great to see those players be able to get some playing time in the regional tournament,” Seifert said. “All it’s going to do is help them grow as athletes and help them next year.”

Washburn (12-9) was led by Dara Beck with eight points and Monica Goven with six.

“Washburn is an amazing team and they hung in there and they battled with us,” Quam said. “They definitely gave us a run for our money. They’ll be an amazing team coming up the next few years. They have amazing coaches and I know they’ll be a contender for the next few years.”

The Cardinals will take on Central McLean at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the third-place game.

No. 1-seeded Shiloh Christian will square off with No. 2-seeded Garrison at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game, with the winner advancing to the state Class B tournament on March 2-4 at the Minot State Dome.

“One more hurdle to go,” Seifert said. “We’re looking forward to it. We know we have to come out with a lot of energy, we’ve got to come out with a lot of defensive hustle and we definitely have to cut the turnovers down on Thursday night.”