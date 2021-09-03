Shiloh Christian powers past Heart River

Three plays after Fagerland pinned the Cougars at the 1, Trent Radenz sacked Heart River quarterback Jayden Bailey for a safety and a 2-0 lead.

After a big kickoff return on the free kick, Shiloh covered 31 yards in three plays with Carter Seifert connecting with Isaac Emmel on a 14-yard touchdown pass for an 8-0 lead just 44 seconds after the safety.

“There’s no doubt, field position in high school football is something that is sometimes overrated but any time you can make a team go a long distance, in this case 99 yards, you’re likely to force them into bad situations and that’s what happened,” Barker said.

“With the special teams, we got it on our side of the field,” Fagerland said. “Our offense didn’t really need to do much of a job, it was just hand the ball off, the line did a good job, opened some holes and we took it to the house.”

The Skyhawks started four ensuing plays in Heart River territory, and cashed in on the short field.

“That was huge,” Fagerland said. “That really got the whole team rolling. It just started the momentum right away and we just kept it the whole way through.”