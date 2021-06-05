Sheyenne topples Shanley for Class A baseball title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheyenne’s Abe Hestdalen doubled off the wall in left-center to lead off the top of the third. Nolan Dodds followed that up with a single to shallow left to move him to third. Quade Peters drove in Hestdalen after Hestdalen reached third with a single up the middle to tie it up at 1.

Oster brought in Dodds with a grounder to short. The shortstop came up throwing home and his throw beat the runner, but the ball popped out of the catcher’s glove.

Alex Urlaub bunted for a hit to load the bases and Borchardt singled to left to drive in Peters and Oster. After a Brennan Haman single, Tate Gustafson cleared the bases with a three-run double to plate Urlaub, Borchardt and Haman. Evan Berg drove in the final run of the inning with a double to score Gustafson and put Sheyenne ahead 8-1.

“Once two or three people get hits, it feels like everyone’s hitting,” Borchardt said. “It feels great to go through it with no outs. Once one person starts hitting, so does everyone.”

The Deacons threatened to answer in the bottom of the third, but Oster escaped a bases-loaded jam. He gave up a single to Shanley’s Ben Ostlie, and walked Adam Leininger and Tommy Simon. But the senior pitcher dug down and struck out the sixth batter of the inning to keep the momentum with the Mustangs.