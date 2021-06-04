Shanley tops Dickinson for spot in title game

Calvin Clasen reached on an infield single to third, Matt Hulstein walked and after two strikeouts Tommy Simon was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Ostlie then hit a high chopper to second that Carson Weiler waited back on and Ostlie beat the throw to first. Clasen scored to break the tie. Sandy then doubled to left for the second time in the game and three runs scored.

“We were fortunate in that last inning that Ben was able to beat that throw out,” Shanley coach Luke Rustad said. “Zach hit that one that, for whatever reason, it seemed the ball just hit a curtain and fell to the ground.”

Ostlie, Sandy, Adam Leininger and Cooper Mattern had two hits apiece. Leininger’s included a two-run homer in the third that tied the game after Dickinson had gone up 3-1 in the third.

Tommy Simon pitched three innings of scoreless two-hit relief to get the win. Rustad went to Simon to start the fifth after starter Elias Harris ran into trouble due to the heat.

“I noticed it on our starting pitcher a little bit,” Rustad said. “Sometimes you just have that gut feeling and take them out whether they like it or not.”