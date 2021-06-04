Shanley tops Dickinson for spot in title game

Fargo Shanley first baseman Zach Sandy is as cool as it gets as a hockey goalie for Fargo South-Shanley, and he was just as good in the blast furnace that was Mandan Memorial Ballpark on Friday.
Ben Ostlie’s infield single broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth and Sandy followed with a three-run double as the Deacons beat Dickinson 7-3 in the semifinals of the state Class A high school baseball tournament.
With the win, Shanley moves into today’s state championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. The Deacons have appeared in only one title game, that in 2013 when they beat West Fargo 3-2 for the title.
Neither the pressure of the game nor the temperature of 102 degrees at the first pitch fazed Sandy, who’s faced his fair share of pressure during the East Region hockey season.
“It was a really hot day, but for what was on the line, as a high school kid you don’t get that many opportunities,” Sandy said. “It’s a chance to go to the state title game. As a senior who’s been in a lot of big games, I calm the guys down and come up big when I can.”
Sandy doubled and scored in the third inning when Shanley tied the game 3-3. It stayed tied until the sixth when the Deacons blew the game open. They actually broke the tie without getting a ball out of the infield.
Calvin Clasen reached on an infield single to third, Matt Hulstein walked and after two strikeouts Tommy Simon was walked intentionally to load the bases.
Ostlie then hit a high chopper to second that Carson Weiler waited back on and Ostlie beat the throw to first. Clasen scored to break the tie. Sandy then doubled to left for the second time in the game and three runs scored.
“We were fortunate in that last inning that Ben was able to beat that throw out,” Shanley coach Luke Rustad said. “Zach hit that one that, for whatever reason, it seemed the ball just hit a curtain and fell to the ground.”
Ostlie, Sandy, Adam Leininger and Cooper Mattern had two hits apiece. Leininger’s included a two-run homer in the third that tied the game after Dickinson had gone up 3-1 in the third.
Tommy Simon pitched three innings of scoreless two-hit relief to get the win. Rustad went to Simon to start the fifth after starter Elias Harris ran into trouble due to the heat.
“I noticed it on our starting pitcher a little bit,” Rustad said. “Sometimes you just have that gut feeling and take them out whether they like it or not.”
Harris was efficient through the first two innings before wilting in the heat and giving up three runs before he was lifted after walking the leadoff batter in the fifth. He got the first and third outs on strikeouts and the second outs on grounders to third in each of the first two innings.
Shanley took a 1-0 lead in the last of the second on Isaac Emineth’s sacrifice fly to deep center field. That brought home Mattern, who had singled, gone to third on a sac bunt and to third on Dylan Erholtz’s single.
But the lead didn’t last as Harris ran into control issues in the third inning. That, and two errors by his teammates, led to a 3-1 Dickinson lead. Troy Berg, Isaac Daley and Logan Bentz each drove in a run.
Like Thursday’s first-round win, the Midgets scored all three runs in one inning before the tap turned off. The Midgets left eight runners on base, six in scoring position, and had two innings end in double plays.
WEST FARGO 7, CENTURY 0
Jaden Grefsrud tossed a three-hit shutout as West Fargo advanced to the fifth-place game. Carter Birrenkott and Brayden Jacobson each had two hits, including a triple. Carson Motschenbacher took the loss
Century did not score a run in two tournament games.
RED RIVER 8, MINOT 7
Red River rallied from a 6-0 deficit to stay alive. Tanner Faller drove in the tying run and Justin Wasvick the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Mason Stroh pitched six innings and allowed just one run after the second inning to get the win. He got support from seven different players with two hits each.