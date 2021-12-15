Senftner signs with Bison, Schweigert officially a Fighting Hawk

Two Bismarck football players officially became Division I recruits on Wednesday.

Brit Senftner of St. Mary's signed with North Dakota State, while Lucas Schweigert made his commitment to North Dakota official.

Senftner verbally committed to NDSU last month, while Schweigert pledged to UND in mid-October.

Senftner drew interest from multiple FCS programs other than NDSU, notably South Dakota State and UND. NDSU and SDSU play final four playoff games this weekend.

At 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, Senftner played all over the field for the Saints, including linebacker, safety, wide receiver and tight end. This past season, he had 93 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and two interceptions. He also caught 54 passes for 861 yards and eight touchdowns. Senftner projects to play linebacker for the Bison.

Schweigert also drew interest from NDSU before deciding to take his talents to Grand Forks. The 6-foot, 270-pounder has seen varsity snaps along both lines for the Patriots since he was a freshman. He earned all-state honors each of the past three years and was also named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. This season he totaled 53 unassisted tackles, 35 assisted tackles and two sacks. He will play defensive line for the Fighting Hawks.

Senftner played on one state championship team and two runner-up squads at St. Mary's. Schweigert was a two-way starter on a pair of state championship teams at Century.

Senftner was one of seven players from North Dakota in NDSU's 31-player recruiting class, joining Austin Altepeter (Fargo -- Moorhead High), Kelby Azure (May-Port-C-G), Kaden Chadwick (Granville), Kellen Entz (West Fargo Sheyenne), John Gores (Fargo Shanley) and Carson Hegerle (West Fargo). Kellen Entz is the son of NDSU head coach Matt Entz.

Of UND's 24 signings, four are from North Dakota: Schweigert, Caleb Olson (Lisbon), Paine Parks (Grand Forks Red River) and Sam Strandell (Grand Forks Central).

