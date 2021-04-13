Schweigert says long layoff will benefit UND

University of North Dakota football coach Bubba Schweigert believes the long break between games will prove beneficial for his team.
When sixth-ranked North Dakota plays Youngstown State on Saturday in Ohio, it will have been 27 days since the Fighting Hawks (4-1) last played a game. UND was forced to pause all football-related activities for nearly two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak within the roster.
"I look at it as an advantage. A number of our guys feel better physically," said Schweigert, UND's head coach. "It's been an advantage for us to regroup and get together. Things like this make a team closer because you're going through adversity."
Being flexible through an uncertain season, UND has had two games canceled. And Saturday's road trip to Youngstown, a reschedule from March 27, was baked into the 2021 cake.
"It's just what we're dealing with going back to last fall," Schweigert said. "We knew there would be disruptions. We've kept preaching to our kids that nothing should surprise us."
Schweigert expects to have nearly everyone available for Saturday's game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Most of the players returned to practice last week, although it's been a slow and steady process to get enough healthy bodies to return to the field.
"It was challenging for us to even practice, that's why we put a pause on the program," Schweigert said.
UND lost its last game before the pause. The Fighting Hawks arrived at the Fargodome 4-0 and ranked No. 2 on March 20, but lost 34-13 to the three-time defending FCS champion Bison. North Dakota State has won 32 straight home games.
A win on Saturday would give UND a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship. The FCS playoff field will be announced on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU.
North Dakota is likely to host a first-round playoff game April 24. The Fighting Hawks' first three victims -- Southern Illinois, South Dakota State and South Dakota -- all were ranked in the top 20 at the time.
"I think it's a very good resume," Schweigert said of UND's season. "We've won every game except the one down in Fargo and they've won a bunch of games in a row.
"We have a chance to tie for the conference championship in the best league in the country."
The Fighting Hawks have scored 144 points on the season and allowed 108. Redshirt sophomore running back Otis Weah has enjoyed a breakout start, averaging 114 yards per game with seven touchdowns.
Youngstown State, meanwhile, is 1-6. Schweigert said the Penguins' record is deceptive.
"They're getting better. Really impressed with what their coaching staff has done," Schweigert said. "They're a team that doesn't give up. They keep battling until the very end. We're expecting a physical, hard-fought four-quarter game."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com