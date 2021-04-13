Schweigert says long layoff will benefit UND

University of North Dakota football coach Bubba Schweigert believes the long break between games will prove beneficial for his team.

When sixth-ranked North Dakota plays Youngstown State on Saturday in Ohio, it will have been 27 days since the Fighting Hawks (4-1) last played a game. UND was forced to pause all football-related activities for nearly two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak within the roster.

"I look at it as an advantage. A number of our guys feel better physically," said Schweigert, UND's head coach. "It's been an advantage for us to regroup and get together. Things like this make a team closer because you're going through adversity."

Being flexible through an uncertain season, UND has had two games canceled. And Saturday's road trip to Youngstown, a reschedule from March 27, was baked into the 2021 cake.

"It's just what we're dealing with going back to last fall," Schweigert said. "We knew there would be disruptions. We've kept preaching to our kids that nothing should surprise us."

Schweigert expects to have nearly everyone available for Saturday's game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Most of the players returned to practice last week, although it's been a slow and steady process to get enough healthy bodies to return to the field.