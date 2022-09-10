 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schuster, Hoosman lead UND past UNI

GRAND FORKS (AP) — Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa.

UND posted a 29-27 victory over the No. 24-ranked Panthers on Saturday at the Alerus Center in the Potato Bowl for its 36th straight home-opening win.

Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster ran it in on the two-point conversion to give North Dakota a 22-13 lead. UNI scored four plays later, but Schuster led a five-play, 66-yard drive ending in his 6-yard TD run for another nine-point lead.

UNI needed just one play to go 72 yards when Theo Day found Deion McShane with 6:51 remaining in the fourth. Day escaped pressure and launched it over the middle to McShane in stride. North Dakota responded with a 12-play, 57-yard drive, highlighted by a 24-yard reception by Adam Zavalney on third-and-10, to run out the clock.

Schuster was 20-of-23 passing with an interception for North Dakota (1-1). Bo Belquist made five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Day finished with 334 yards passing for Northern Iowa (0-2). Dom Williams had 103 yards rushing and two scores, and McShane made six catches for 157 yards and a score.

North Dakota (1-1, 1-0 MVFC) travels to Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 17. Northern Iowa (0-2, 0-1 MVFC) travels to Sacramento State next week.

North Dakota 29, Northern Iowa 27

Northern Iowa;3;7;3;14;--;27

North Dakota;7;0;7;15;--;29

First quarter

UND: Adam Zavalney 3 pass from Tommy Schuster (Brady Stevens kick). 13:27.

UNI: FG Matthew Cook 22, 0:00.

Second quarter

UNI: Dom Williams 41 run (Cook kick), 5:52.

Third quarter

UNI: FG Cook 29, 11:27.

UND: Bo Belquist 39 pass from Tommy Schuster (Stevens kick), 7:00.

Fourth quarter

UND: Tyler Hoosman 6 run (Schuster run), 14:54.

UNI: Williams 47 run (Cook kick), 13:06.

UND: Schuster 6 run (Stevens kick), 7:08.

UNI: Deion McShane 72 pass from Theo Day (Cook kick), 6:51.

Individual statistics

RUSHING – UNI: Dom Williams 8-103, Vance McShane 5-20, Theo Day 6-(minus-8). UND: Tyler Hoosman 17-101, Red Wilson 3-28, Tommy Schuster 7-11, Isaiah Smith 8-10, Quincy Vaughn 4-8.

PASSING – UNI: Theo Day 20-27-1, 334 yards. UND: Tommy Schuster 20-23-1, 275 yards; Simon Romfo 1-1-0, 7 yards; Quincy Vaughn 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING – UNI: Deion McShane 6-157, Sam Schnee 8-109, Quan Hampton 4-40, Desmond Hutson 1-16, Dom Williams 1-12. UND: Bo Belquist 5-85, Isaiah Smith 5-65, Garett Maag 3-40, Caden Dennis 1-30, Adam Zavalney 3-28, Nick Kupfer 1-19, Nate DeMontagnac 1-7, Red Wilson 101.

Records: Northern Iowa 0-2, 0-1 MVFC; North Dakota 1-1, 1-0 MVFC.

